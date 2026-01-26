AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – Jan. 26, 2026

Karachi/Dubai, January 26, 2026 – The UAE Dirham (AED) is trading at 76.26 Pakistani Rupees today, a very small decline of 0.01 PKR from yesterday’s level, based on live interbank and open-market rates.

This gentle movement keeps the pair anchored in the narrow 76.20–76.50 PKR range that has been the norm for the past several months, offering the kind of dependable consistency that Pakistani expatriates and their families have come to appreciate.

AED’s Stability

The Dirham’s quiet strength comes from its unbreakable peg to the US Dollar at 3.6725 AED per USD — a policy that has remained unchanged since 1997 and continues to shield the currency from major swings. On the Pakistani side, the Rupee benefits from steady foreign reserves and consistent remittance flows, helping it hold its ground against the AED. Today’s rate of **76.26 PKR per AED** reflects this balanced equilibrium, providing a trustworthy reference point for daily transfers and long-term financial decisions.

Meaningful Support for Pakistani Families

With more than 1.5 million Pakistanis living and working in the UAE, every dirham sent home today converts to 76.26 PKR — a small but real addition to every remittance. Monthly transfers from the UAE routinely exceed $700 million, meaning even a 1-paisa daily gain accumulates into significant support for families covering school fees, medical expenses, groceries, and other essentials in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and beyond. These funds remain a vital economic lifeline, helping millions manage daily life and build a better future.

Today’s Quick Snapshot

– Current Rate: 1 AED = 76.26 PKR

– Change: −0.01 PKR (−0.01%)

– 7-day high: 76.50 PKR

– 30-day average: 76.40 PKR

– 2025 high (July): 77.61 PKR

– 2025 low (Jan): 75.44 PKR

2026 Outlook

Market projections suggest the AED-PKR pair will stay between 76.00 and 77.00 through the first quarter of 2026, with most estimates pointing to 76.60–76.90 by March. The UAE’s continued diversification and Pakistan’s reserve accumulation are expected to keep volatility low, preserving the pair’s reputation for reliability.

A calm, steady figure that quietly supports countless families bridging the UAE and Pakistan.