AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- Jan. 29, 2026

UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate eased to Rs 76.16 on Thursday, 29 January 2026, shedding 38 paisas from last week’s four-month high of Rs 76.54, live interbank and open-market quotes show.

The pullback keeps the AED/PKR pair inside the well-worn 76.00–76.80 range that has prevailed since November 2025.

Why the Dirham softened today

Profit-taking on recent dollar-long positions after softer-than-expected US Q4 GDP data trimmed Fed rate-hike bets.

Month-end liquidity flush in UAE banks diluting routine Dirham demand.

Mild PKR support as Pakistan’s reserves nudge $11.3 billion on fresh IMF tranche approval.

Despite the dip, the Emirati currency remains 0.95 % stronger year-to-date versus the Rupee, extending 2025’s 1.2 % annual advance.

Slightly lighter wallets, but stability intact

For Pakistan’s 1.6 million expatriates in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, today’s 38-paisa drop translates into a modest Rs 380 reduction on a typical 1,000 AED remittance. A driver sending home 4,000 AED now pockets roughly 304,640 PKR—still sufficient to cover two months of household rent in Lahore or Karachi. The UAE continues to funnel $720–750 million monthly to Pakistan, cushioning current-account pressures ahead of February’s external debt servicing.

UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee at a glance

Today (29 Jan): 76.16 PKR

Weekly change: –0.38 PKR

2026 high: 76.54 PKR (23 Jan)

2026 low: 76.16 PKR (today)

2025 high: 77.61 PKR (July)

2026 forecast

Currency desks at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank see the AED/PKR pair stabilising between 76.00 and 76.80 through Q1 2026. A rebound toward 76.70 is likely if Brent crude reclaims $80, while a slide to 75.80 could emerge should Pakistan secure an additional $2 billion Saudi deposit, pushing reserves above $13 billion.

Key takeaway

The UAE Dirham’s dollar-pegged regime continues to deliver low-volatility transfers for Pakistani workers. Today’s 38-paisa retreat is minor in percentage terms, yet it serves as a reminder to lock in rates when the Dirham spikes. Bookmark this page for tomorrow’s live AED to PKR update and use our instant currency converter to time your next remittance for maximum Rupee value.