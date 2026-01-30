AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – Jan. 30, 2026

Karachi/Dubai, January 30, 2026 – The UAE Dirham (AED) has slipped to 76.19 Pakistani Rupees today, registering a very small decline of 0.02 PKR from yesterday’s level, according to live interbank and open-market rates.

This gentle easing keeps the pair firmly anchored in the narrow 76.15–76.50 PKR band that has been the hallmark of trading since late 2025, delivering the quiet consistency that millions of Pakistani expatriates and their families have come to count on.

Stability rooted in structure

The Dirham’s calm behaviour is no accident — it is anchored to the US Dollar at a fixed rate of 3.6725 AED per USD, a policy that has stood unchanged since 1997 and continues to provide a strong shield against sudden swings. The Pakistani Rupee, meanwhile, draws support from healthy foreign reserves and steady remittance inflows, helping it maintain balance against the AED. Today’s rate of 76.19 PKR per AED reflects this ongoing equilibrium, serving as a dependable reference point for daily money transfers and longer-term financial planning.

Real support for Pakistani households

With more than 1.5 million Pakistanis building their lives in the UAE — from construction sites to corporate offices — today’s rate means each dirham sent home now yields 76.19 PKR. Monthly remittances from the UAE routinely surpass $700 million, so even a 2-paisa daily gain accumulates into meaningful help for families covering school fees, medical bills, groceries, utility payments, and small celebrations in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and beyond. These funds remain a vital economic bridge, helping millions manage daily life and invest in a better tomorrow.

Today’s Quick Snapshot

– Current Rate: 1 AED = 76.19 PKR

– Change: −0.02 PKR (−0.03%)

– 7-day high: 76.50 PKR

– 30-day average: 76.38 PKR

– 2025 high (July): 77.61 PKR

– 2025 low (Jan): 75.44 PKR

2026 Outlook

Market projections suggest the AED-PKR pair will remain between 76.00 and 77.00 through the first quarter of 2026, with most estimates pointing to 76.50–76.90 by March. The UAE’s continued diversification and Pakistan’s reserve accumulation are expected to keep volatility low, preserving the pair’s reputation for reliability.

Today’s rate: 1 UAE Dirham = 76.19 Pakistani Rupee

A calm, dependable figure that quietly supports countless families bridging the UAE and Pakistan.