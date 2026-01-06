UAE Dirham Dips to 76.25 PKR Today – January 06, 2026
- Jan 06, 2026
Karachi/Dubai, January 06, 2026: The UAE Dirham (AED) has declined to 76.25 Pakistani Rupees today, down 0.01 PKR from yesterday’s close of 76.26 PKR — extending the gradual softening seen over the past month. The move places the AED at its lowest level since early September, providing a small but meaningful boost for the 1.5 million Pakistanis working in the Emirates as the new year begins.
What’s behind the latest dip?
Market analysts highlight a blend of influences:
- Persistent PKR resilience backed by strong foreign inflows and upbeat economic signals in Pakistan.
- Early-year profit-taking in UAE forex markets as traders reposition portfolios.
- Subtle global USD easing amid expectations of steady central bank rates.
Despite the decline, the Dirham remains up roughly 0.81 PKR (+1.1%) year-to-date from January 2025’s average of 75.44 PKR, though the last twelve weeks have featured a consistent downward trajectory from the mid-2025 high of 77.32 PKR.
Added rupees for families back home
Every dirham remitted today converts to 1 paisa more than yesterday — a tiny individual gain that scales up across the $700–750 million flowing monthly from the UAE to Pakistan.
A worker earning 4,000 AED now sends home approximately 305,000 PKR instead of 305,040 PKR — an extra 40 rupees per salary, enough to help with daily expenses or small treats for many households.
Quick numbers – where we stand
|Period
|Rate (PKR per AED)
|Change
|Today (Jan 06)
|76.25
|−0.01 PKR
|Yesterday
|76.26
|7-day high
|76.50
|30-day average
|76.40
|2025 high (July)
|77.61
|2025 low (Jan)
|75.44
Looking ahead – 2026 forecasts
Analysts expect the AED-PKR pair to consolidate between 76.00 and 76.80 through Q1 2026.
- If PKR momentum holds: further softening toward 75.80 PKR possible.
- If oil prices firm up: potential rebound to 77.00+ PKR.
The Dirham remains one of the most dependable currencies for overseas Pakistanis — a steady lifeline even amid shifting markets.
Today’s rate: 1 AED = 76.25 Pakistani Rupee
A small drop that puts a few more rupees in the hands of families back home as 2026 gets underway.