UAE Dirham Dips to 76.25 PKR Today – January 06, 2026

Karachi/Dubai, January 06, 2026: The UAE Dirham (AED) has declined to 76.25 Pakistani Rupees today, down 0.01 PKR from yesterday’s close of 76.26 PKR — extending the gradual softening seen over the past month. The move places the AED at its lowest level since early September, providing a small but meaningful boost for the 1.5 million Pakistanis working in the Emirates as the new year begins.

What’s behind the latest dip?

Market analysts highlight a blend of influences:

Persistent PKR resilience backed by strong foreign inflows and upbeat economic signals in Pakistan.

Early-year profit-taking in UAE forex markets as traders reposition portfolios.

Subtle global USD easing amid expectations of steady central bank rates.

Despite the decline, the Dirham remains up roughly 0.81 PKR (+1.1%) year-to-date from January 2025’s average of 75.44 PKR, though the last twelve weeks have featured a consistent downward trajectory from the mid-2025 high of 77.32 PKR.

Added rupees for families back home

Every dirham remitted today converts to 1 paisa more than yesterday — a tiny individual gain that scales up across the $700–750 million flowing monthly from the UAE to Pakistan.

A worker earning 4,000 AED now sends home approximately 305,000 PKR instead of 305,040 PKR — an extra 40 rupees per salary, enough to help with daily expenses or small treats for many households.

Quick numbers – where we stand

Period Rate (PKR per AED) Change Today (Jan 06) 76.25 −0.01 PKR Yesterday 76.26 7-day high 76.50 30-day average 76.40 2025 high (July) 77.61 2025 low (Jan) 75.44

Looking ahead – 2026 forecasts

Analysts expect the AED-PKR pair to consolidate between 76.00 and 76.80 through Q1 2026.

If PKR momentum holds: further softening toward 75.80 PKR possible.

If oil prices firm up: potential rebound to 77.00+ PKR.

The Dirham remains one of the most dependable currencies for overseas Pakistanis — a steady lifeline even amid shifting markets.

Today’s rate: 1 AED = 76.25 Pakistani Rupee

A small drop that puts a few more rupees in the hands of families back home as 2026 gets underway.