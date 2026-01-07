AED to PKR Today: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Jan. 7, 2026

KARACHI – The UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate stands at PKR 76.24 on Wednesday, January 8, 2026, marking exceptional Rupee strength as the new year progresses. This favorable positioning continues delivering significant advantages for cross-border transactions between Pakistan and the UAE.

Today’s rate of 76.24 PKR positions within a trading range of 76.2350 to 76.9350, with an opening price of 76.3900. Over the past year, AED/PKR has changed by 0.64%, trading within a 52-week range of 75.7300 to 77.9450. The six-month average stands at 76.6860 PKR, placing today’s rate below this benchmark.

Recent performance shows a 30-day high of 76.3763 and a low of 76.2531, with a 30-day average of 76.3192. The minimal fluctuation demonstrates remarkable stability in the currency pair.

Currency Fundamentals

UAE Dirham: The Central Bank of the UAE maintains a fixed peg at 3.6725 AED per US Dollar since 1997, ensuring exceptional stability. The currency plays a significant role in Middle Eastern trade, supported by the UAE’s robust economy driven by oil exports and international commerce.

Pakistani Rupee: The Pakistani Rupee is subdivided into 100 paise and is not considered a reserve currency. Operating under a managed float mechanism, the Rupee adjusts to trade balance variations, foreign exchange reserves, inflation pressures, and remittance inflows from over 1.5 million Pakistani expatriates working in the UAE.

Key Drivers

Pakistan’s elevated inflation compared to the UAE’s near-zero inflation continuously affects the Rupee’s purchasing capacity. The UAE serves as Pakistan’s second-largest remittance source after Saudi Arabia, with consistent inflows reinforcing currency stability. Global oil prices impact both economies asymmetrically—benefiting the UAE as an exporter while straining Pakistan as an importer.

2025-26 Performance

The highest rate in 2025 was 79.868 PKR on March 10, while the lowest was 75.817 PKR on January 10, 2025. The average exchange rate over this period was 76.691 PKR, with the AED/PKR rate up +0.52%. The 12-month range shows a high of 79.8671 on March 10, 2025, and a low of 75.4904 on March 30, 2025.

Stakeholder Impact

At 76.24 PKR, expatriates earning 5,000 AED monthly can remit approximately PKR 381,200 to Pakistan—among the most favorable conversions. Importers benefit through reduced expenses for UAE merchandise including electronics and machinery, helping moderate inflation. Travelers find 1,000 AED converting to PKR 76,240—highly affordable for accommodation and shopping.

Summary

Today’s rate demonstrates sustained Rupee strength, delivering maximum benefits for remittance recipients, importers, and travelers engaged in Pakistan-UAE cross-border activities.

Disclaimer: Exchange rates vary across channels. Verify current rates with authorized dealers before transactions.