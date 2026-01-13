AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate- January 13, 2026

KARACHI – The UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate stands at PKR 76.22 on Thursday, January 9, 2026, marking continued Rupee strength as the new year progresses. This favorable positioning delivers significant advantages for cross-border transactions between Pakistan and the UAE.

Today’s rate of 76.22 PKR positions within a trading range of 76.2100 to 76.8850, with an opening price of 76.6900. The open market shows the UAE Dirham at Rs. 76.45 for buying and Rs. 77.35 for selling, demonstrating typical spreads between channels. Over the past year, AED/PKR has changed by 0.57%, trading within a 52-week range of 75.7300 to 77.9450.

Recent performance shows a 30-day high of 76.3178 and a low of 76.2320, with a 30-day average of 76.2797 and a -0.10 change. The 90-day performance saw a high of 76.6131 and a low of 76.2320, with a 90-day average of 76.3931 and a -0.50 change.

Currency Fundamentals

UAE Dirham: The Central Bank of the UAE maintains a fixed peg at 3.6725 AED per US Dollar since 1997, ensuring exceptional stability. The UAE Dirham has decreased -0.15% year-to-date against the Pakistan Rupee. Over the past 10 years, the Dirham has appreciated +167.18% against the Rupee. The currency is abbreviated as AED and symbolized by د.إ.

Pakistani Rupee: The Pakistani rupee is subdivided into 100 paise and is not considered a reserve currency. Operating under a managed float mechanism, the Rupee adjusts to trade balance variations, foreign exchange reserves, inflation pressures, and remittance inflows from over 1.5 million Pakistani expatriates working in the UAE.

Key Drivers

Pakistan’s elevated inflation compared to the UAE’s near-zero inflation continuously affects the Rupee’s purchasing capacity, requiring State Bank interventions. The UAE serves as Pakistan’s second-largest remittance source after Saudi Arabia, with consistent inflows reinforcing currency stability. Global oil prices impact both economies asymmetrically—benefiting the UAE as an exporter while straining Pakistan as an importer.

2025-26 Performance

The highest rate in 2025 was 79.868 PKR on March 10, 2025, while the lowest was 75.817 PKR on January 10, 2025. The average exchange rate over this period was 76.694 PKR. The AED/PKR rate is up +0.55%, meaning the Dirham increased in value compared to the Rupee. In the last 10 years, the highest rate was Rs. 83.881 on September 5, 2023.

Stakeholder Impact

At 76.22 PKR, expatriates earning 5,000 AED monthly can remit approximately PKR 381,100 to Pakistan—among the most favorable conversions. Importers benefit through reduced expenses for UAE merchandise including electronics and machinery, helping moderate inflation pressures. Travelers find 1,000 AED converting to PKR 76,220—highly affordable for accommodation, dining, and shopping.

Summary

Current Rate: 76.22 PKR per AED (January 9, 2026)

76.22 PKR per AED (January 9, 2026) Open Market: Rs. 76.45 buying, Rs. 77.35 selling

Rs. 76.45 buying, Rs. 77.35 selling Today’s Range: 76.2100 to 76.8850

76.2100 to 76.8850 52-Week Range: 75.7300 to 77.9450

75.7300 to 77.9450 Year-to-Date: Dirham -0.15% against Rupee

Dirham -0.15% against Rupee Annual Change: +0.57% over past year

Today’s rate demonstrates sustained Rupee strength, delivering maximum benefits for remittance recipients, importers, and travelers engaged in Pakistan-UAE cross-border activities.

Disclaimer: Exchange rates vary across channels. Verify current rates with authorized dealers before transactions.