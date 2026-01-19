AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate – January 16, 2026

Karachi/Dubai, January 16, 2026 – The UAE Dirham (AED) has eased to 76.21 Pakistani Rupees today, registering a tiny drop of 0.01 PKR from yesterday’s level, according to real-time interbank and open-market feeds.

The pair remains anchored in the familiar 76.20–76.50 corridor that has defined late 2025 and early 2026 trading, delivering the predictability that millions of Pakistani expats rely on.

The quiet strength of the peg

The Dirham’s rock-steady behaviour stems from its ironclad link to the US Dollar at 3.6725 AED per USD — a commitment unchanged since 1997. This fixed anchor shields the AED from turbulence, while the Pakistani Rupee continues to benefit from resilient foreign reserves and dependable remittance flows. Today’s rate of **76.21 PKR per AED** captures this balanced dynamic, providing a dependable reference point for everyday transfers and longer-term planning.

Small gain, big meaning for expat families

For the more than 1.5 million Pakistanis working across the Emirates, today’s rate means each dirham forwarded home now yields **76.21 PKR** — a modest but real addition to every remittance. When monthly transfers from the UAE regularly exceed $700 million, even a 1-paisa daily improvement accumulates into substantial help for families covering school fees, medical expenses, and household needs in Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Today’s Quick Snapshot

– Current Rate: 1 AED = 76.21 PKR

– Change: −0.01 PKR (−0.01%)

– 7-day high: 76.50 PKR

– 30-day average: 76.40 PKR

– 2025 high (July): 77.61 PKR

– 2025 low (Jan): 75.44 PKR

2026 Outlook

Most market projections see the AED-PKR pair remaining between 76.00 and 77.00 through Q1 2026, with the bulk of forecasts clustering around 76.60–76.90 by March. The UAE’s ongoing diversification and Pakistan’s reserve accumulation are expected to keep volatility low.

A calm, dependable figure that quietly supports countless families bridging the UAE and Pakistan.