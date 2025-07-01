UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- July 1, 2025

Karachi/Dubai, July 1, 2025 – The UAE Dirham (AED) is trading at 77.26 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today at 5:49 PM PKT, showing a slight increase of 0.01 PKR from yesterday’s rate of 77.25 PKR.

This marginal uptick follows a strong performance in June, during which the AED gained 0.81 PKR, rising from 76.44 PKR at the start of the month to 77.25 PKR by its end. The Dirham’s resilience underscores the UAE’s robust economic policies and its status as a global financial powerhouse.

1 UAE Dirham= 77.26 Pakistani Rupee (PKR)

The UAE’s economic success is driven by its strategic diversification from oil dependency, with substantial investments in technology, renewable energy, and global trade hubs like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. These policies, supported by prudent fiscal management, have solidified the Dirham’s stability and prominence in international markets, reinforcing the UAE’s role as a regional economic leader.

Today’s slight appreciation of the AED against the PKR further strengthens the economic dynamics between the two nations. For the millions of Pakistani expatriates in the UAE, this increase enhances the value of remittances, providing greater financial support to families and boosting local economies in Pakistan. However, the stronger Dirham also raises the cost of imports from the UAE, posing challenges for Pakistani businesses and consumers reliant on Emirati goods and services. Given the AED’s peg to the US Dollar, this upward movement could further impact Pakistan’s trade balance and increase the cost of servicing debts denominated in USD or AED, prompting the need for strategic measures to stabilize the PKR and enhance export competitiveness.

The UAE Dirham (AED), the official currency of the United Arab Emirates since 1973, is pegged to the US Dollar at a fixed rate of 3.6725 AED to 1 USD, ensuring its reliability in global markets. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), Pakistan’s official currency since 1948, operates as a floating currency, influenced by domestic economic conditions and international market trends.