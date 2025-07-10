Dubai, July 10, 2025 – The UAE Dirham (AED) has risen to 77.47 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today at 5:18 PM PST, marking an increase of 0.08 PKR from yesterday’s rate of 77.39 PKR.

This upward movement follows a strong performance in June, when the AED gained 0.81 PKR, advancing from 76.44 PKR at the month’s start to 77.25 PKR by its close. The Dirham’s continued ascent highlights the United Arab Emirates’ dynamic economic policies and its pivotal role as a global financial leader.

1 UAE Dirham = 77.47 Pakistani Rupee

Currency Profiles: AED and PKR

The UAE Dirham (AED), established as the official currency of the United Arab Emirates in 1973, is pegged to the US Dollar at a fixed rate of 3.6725 AED to 1 USD, ensuring its reliability and stability in international markets. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), Pakistan’s official currency since 1948, functions as a floating currency, susceptible to fluctuations driven by domestic economic conditions, global market trends, and geopolitical developments.

Economic Impact on Pakistan

Today’s rise in the AED-PKR exchange rate further shapes the economic relationship between the UAE and Pakistan. For the millions of Pakistani expatriates in the UAE, the stronger Dirham amplifies the value of remittances, which totaled $754.2 million in May 2025, positioning the UAE as Pakistan’s second-largest remittance source after Saudi Arabia. These inflows are vital, boosting household incomes and invigorating local economies across Pakistan. However, the higher exchange rate elevates the cost of importing goods and services from the UAE, creating challenges for Pakistani businesses and consumers dependent on Emirati products, from high-end merchandise to essential commodities. With the AED tied to the US Dollar, this increase could further strain Pakistan’s trade balance and raise the cost of servicing debts denominated in USD or AED. Pakistani authorities may need to prioritize policies that enhance export growth and stabilize the PKR to mitigate these economic pressures.

UAE’s Economic Strength Drives Dirham’s Rise

The UAE’s economic vigor is fueled by its visionary shift from oil reliance to a diversified economy, with significant investments in technology, sustainable energy, and vibrant trade and tourism sectors in hubs like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. These initiatives, underpinned by astute financial governance and state-of-the-art infrastructure, have positioned the UAE as a magnet for global capital. The Dirham’s steadfast performance, anchored by its peg to the US Dollar, reinforces its credibility in international trade, cementing the UAE’s status as a titan of economic progress.