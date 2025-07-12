Karachi/Dubai, July 12, 2025 – The UAE Dirham (AED) is trading at 77.42 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today at 7:09 PM PST, reflecting a minor decrease of 0.05 PKR from yesterday’s rate of 77.47 PKR, according to data from reliable financial sources tracking interbank and open market rates.

This slight dip follows a strong performance in June, when the AED appreciated by 0.81 PKR, rising from 76.44 PKR at the month’s start to 77.25 PKR by its close, with a peak of 77.6111 PKR on July 1, 2025. The Dirham’s resilience underscores the United Arab Emirates’ expertly crafted economic strategies and its authoritative standing as a global financial hub.

UAE Dirham- AED to PKR Rate-Daily Updates

Currency Profiles: AED and PKR

The UAE Dirham (AED), established as the official currency of the United Arab Emirates in 1973, is pegged to the US Dollar at a fixed rate of 3.6725 AED to 1 USD, as maintained by the Central Bank of the UAE. This peg ensures the AED’s stability, making it a trusted currency for international trade and investment across all seven emirates. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), Pakistan’s official currency since 1948, is a floating currency managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, subject to fluctuations driven by domestic economic conditions, global market trends, and geopolitical factors.

Economic Impact on Pakistan

Today’s slight decline in the AED-PKR exchange rate provides marginal relief for Pakistani businesses importing from the UAE, reducing costs compared to yesterday’s rates. However, the Dirham’s overall strength, driven by June’s gains, continues to influence Pakistan’s economy. For the millions of Pakistani expatriates in the UAE, the robust AED enhances remittance values, which reached $717.2 million in June 2025, securing the UAE’s position as Pakistan’s second-largest remittance source after Saudi Arabia, per State Bank of Pakistan data. These funds bolster household incomes and stimulate local markets. Conversely, the elevated exchange rate increases the cost of Emirati goods, from luxury items to essentials, challenging Pakistani businesses and consumers. The AED’s peg to the US Dollar may further pressure Pakistan’s trade balance and raise debt servicing costs for loans in USD or AED. Economic analysts recommend that Pakistan strengthen export sectors and implement monetary policies to stabilize the PKR to address these challenges.

UAE’s Economic Expertise Drives Dirham’s Stability

The UAE’s economic strength is rooted in its strategic diversification from oil, with significant investments in technology, renewable energy, and vibrant trade and tourism sectors in hubs like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Backed by authoritative fiscal policies and world-class infrastructure, the UAE attracts substantial foreign investment, as evidenced by its high global economic rankings. The Central Bank of the UAE’s meticulous oversight ensures the Dirham’s reliability, making it a trusted currency for global transactions. This economic expertise has sustained the AED’s value, even amidst minor fluctuations, as seen in today’s rate.