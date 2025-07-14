Dubai, July 14, 2025 – The UAE Dirham (AED) is trading at 77.42 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today at 7:20 PM PKT, holding steady at the same rate as yesterday, according to data aggregated from trusted financial sources monitoring interbank and open market rates.

This stability follows a strong performance in June, when the AED gained 0.81 PKR, rising from 76.44 PKR at the month’s start to 77.25 PKR by its close, with a peak of 77.6111 PKR on July 1, 2025. The Dirham’s consistent value reflects the United Arab Emirates’ expertly designed economic policies and its authoritative position as a global financial hub.

1 UAE Dirham= 77.42 Pakistani Rupee

Currency Profiles: AED and PKR

The UAE Dirham (AED), established as the official currency of the United Arab Emirates in 1973, is pegged to the US Dollar at a fixed rate of 3.6725 AED to 1 USD, as maintained by the Central Bank of the UAE. This fixed peg ensures the AED’s reliability, making it a trusted currency for international trade and investment across the UAE’s seven emirates. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), Pakistan’s official currency since 1948, operates as a floating currency under the oversight of the State Bank of Pakistan, susceptible to fluctuations driven by domestic economic conditions, global market dynamics, and geopolitical developments.

Economic Impact on Pakistan

Today’s stable AED-PKR exchange rate maintains the economic dynamics between the UAE and Pakistan. For the millions of Pakistani expatriates working in the UAE, the robust Dirham continues to enhance remittance values, which reached $717.2 million in June 2025, according to State Bank of Pakistan data, positioning the UAE as Pakistan’s second-largest remittance source after Saudi Arabia. These inflows are vital, supporting household incomes and driving economic activity in local markets across Pakistan. However, the elevated exchange rate increases the cost of importing goods from the UAE, from luxury products to essential commodities, posing challenges for Pakistani businesses and consumers. The AED’s peg to the US Dollar may further strain Pakistan’s trade balance and elevate debt servicing costs for loans denominated in USD or AED. Economic experts recommend that Pakistan focus on bolstering export competitiveness and implementing monetary policies to stabilize the PKR to mitigate these pressures.

UAE’s Economic Expertise Underpins Dirham’s Strength

The UAE’s economic resilience is driven by its strategic shift from oil dependency to a diversified economy, with substantial investments in technology, renewable energy, and thriving trade and tourism sectors in hubs like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Supported by authoritative fiscal policies and cutting-edge infrastructure, the UAE ranks among the top global economies, attracting significant foreign investment, as reported by the World Bank. The Central Bank of the UAE’s rigorous oversight ensures the Dirham’s stability, reinforcing its credibility as a trusted currency for global transactions. This expertise has sustained the AED’s value, even amidst minor fluctuations, as seen in today’s steady rate.