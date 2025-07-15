Karachi/Dubai, July 15, 2025 – The UAE Dirham (AED) has climbed to 77.50 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today at 8:27 PM PST, marking a notable increase of 0.08 PKR from yesterday’s rate of 77.42 PKR, according to data aggregated from trusted financial sources tracking interbank and open market rates.

This uptick follows a robust performance in June, when the AED gained 0.81 PKR, rising from 76.44 PKR at the month’s start to 77.25 PKR by its close, with a peak of 77.6111 PKR on July 1, 2025. The Dirham’s continued strength underscores the United Arab Emirates’ expertly crafted economic policies and its authoritative standing as a global financial powerhouse.

1 UAE Dirham = 77.50 Pakistani Rupee (PKR)

Currency Profiles: AED and PKR

The UAE Dirham (AED), established as the official currency of the United Arab Emirates in 1973, is pegged to the US Dollar at a fixed rate of 3.6725 AED to 1 USD, as maintained by the Central Bank of the UAE. This fixed peg ensures the AED’s stability, making it a reliable and trusted currency for international trade and investment across the UAE’s seven emirates. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), Pakistan’s official currency since 1948, operates as a floating currency under the oversight of the State Bank of Pakistan, subject to fluctuations driven by domestic economic conditions, global market trends, and geopolitical developments.

Economic Impact on Pakistan

Today’s rise in the AED-PKR exchange rate amplifies the economic dynamics between the UAE and Pakistan. For the millions of Pakistani expatriates working in the UAE, the stronger Dirham significantly boosts remittance values, which reached $717.2 million in June 2025, according to State Bank of Pakistan data, reinforcing the UAE’s position as Pakistan’s second-largest remittance source after Saudi Arabia. These funds are critical, enhancing household incomes and stimulating economic activity in local markets across Pakistan. However, the higher exchange rate elevates the cost of importing goods from the UAE, from luxury items to essential commodities, posing challenges for Pakistani businesses and consumers. The AED’s peg to the US Dollar may further strain Pakistan’s trade balance and increase debt servicing costs for loans denominated in USD or AED. Economic analysts urge Pakistani policymakers to prioritize export growth and monetary measures to stabilize the PKR, addressing these economic pressures.

UAE’s Economic Expertise Drives Dirham’s Ascent

The UAE’s economic resilience is fueled by its strategic diversification from oil dependency, with substantial investments in technology, renewable energy, and vibrant trade and tourism sectors in hubs like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Backed by authoritative fiscal policies and world-class infrastructure, the UAE ranks among the top global economies, attracting significant foreign investment, as evidenced by World Bank reports. The Central Bank of the UAE’s meticulous oversight ensures the Dirham’s reliability, reinforcing its credibility as a trusted currency for global transactions. This expertise continues to propel the AED’s value, as demonstrated by today’s upward movement.