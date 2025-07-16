Dubai, July 16, 2025 – The UAE Dirham (AED) holds steady at 77.50 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today at 6:51 PM PST, unchanged from yesterday’s rate of 77.50 PKR, as reported by trusted financial sources monitoring interbank and open market rates.

This consistency follows a strong upward trend in June, when the AED rose by 0.81 PKR, advancing from 76.44 PKR at the month’s start to 77.25 PKR by its close, with a high of 77.6111 PKR on July 1, 2025.

The Dirham’s sustained vigor reflects the United Arab Emirates’ expertly designed economic strategies and its commanding presence as a global financial hub.

Currency Profiles: AED and PKR

The UAE Dirham (AED), adopted as the official currency of the United Arab Emirates in 1973, is anchored to the US Dollar at a fixed rate of 3.6725 AED to 1 USD, as overseen by the Central Bank of the UAE. This peg ensures the AED’s dependability, making it a trusted medium for international trade and investment across the UAE’s seven emirates. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), Pakistan’s official currency since 1948, operates as a floating currency under the State Bank of Pakistan’s supervision, vulnerable to shifts driven by domestic economic factors, global market dynamics, and geopolitical events.

Economic Impact on Pakistan

Today’s stable AED-PKR exchange rate continues to shape the economic relationship between the UAE and Pakistan. For the millions of Pakistani expatriates in the UAE, the resilient Dirham amplifies the value of remittances, which totaled $717.2 million in June 2025, per State Bank of Pakistan data, cementing the UAE as Pakistan’s second-largest remittance source after Saudi Arabia. These inflows are pivotal, boosting household finances and driving economic activity in local markets across Pakistan. However, the elevated exchange rate raises the cost of importing goods from the UAE, from high-end products to essential commodities, creating hurdles for Pakistani businesses and consumers. The AED’s tie to the US Dollar may further challenge Pakistan’s trade balance and increase the cost of servicing debts in USD or AED. Economic experts recommend that Pakistan prioritize export enhancement and monetary policies to stabilize the PKR, addressing these economic pressures.

UAE’s Economic Prowess Bolsters Dirham’s Stability

The UAE’s economic strength is propelled by its forward-thinking shift from oil reliance to a diversified economy, with significant investments in technology, sustainable energy, and thriving trade and tourism sectors in hubs like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Supported by authoritative fiscal governance and state-of-the-art infrastructure, the UAE ranks among the world’s top economies, attracting substantial foreign capital, as noted in World Bank reports. The Central Bank of the UAE’s diligent oversight ensures the Dirham’s reliability, reinforcing its credibility as a trusted currency for global transactions. This expertise sustains the AED’s value, as evidenced by today’s steady rate.