UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- July 21, 2025

Dubai, July 21, 2025 – The UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate remains stable at 77.57 PKR per AED today at 6:23 PM PKT, maintaining yesterday’s levels according to interbank and open market sources. This AED PKR rate stability follows June’s strong performance when the Dirham gained 0.81 rupees, climbing from 76.44 PKR to 77.25 PKR with a monthly peak of 77.6111 PKR on July 1st.

UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate- All Updates- AED to PKR

The UAE Dirham’s consistent strength against the Pakistani Rupee reflects the Emirates’ robust economic fundamentals and strategic monetary policies. Today’s AED to PKR rate of 77.57 demonstrates the currency pair’s resilience amid regional economic fluctuations.

Historical AED PKR Performance

June 2025 : AED gained 0.81 PKR (+1.06%)

: AED gained 0.81 PKR (+1.06%) Monthly Range : 76.44 – 77.61 PKR per AED

: 76.44 – 77.61 PKR per AED Current Trend: Stable consolidation around 77.50 levels

Understanding the AED and PKR Currencies

UAE Dirham (AED) Overview

The United Arab Emirates Dirham, introduced in 1973, operates under a fixed peg system at 3.6725 AED per USD, managed by the Central Bank of the UAE. This dollar peg ensures exchange rate stability, making the AED a reliable currency for international trade and Middle East commerce.

Pakistani Rupee (PKR) Fundamentals

Pakistan’s official currency since 1948, the Pakistani Rupee functions as a floating currency under State Bank of Pakistan oversight. PKR exchange rates fluctuate based on domestic economic indicators, global market conditions, and regional geopolitical factors.

Economic Impact of AED PKR Exchange Rates

Benefits for Pakistani Expatriates

The strong AED to PKR exchange rate significantly benefits Pakistan’s diaspora in the UAE. Remittances from the Emirates totaled $717.2 million in June 2025, positioning the UAE as Pakistan’s second-largest remittance source after Saudi Arabia, according to State Bank data.

Key Remittance Benefits:

Enhanced purchasing power for families in Pakistan

Increased household income in PKR terms

Stimulated economic activity in local Pakistani markets

Improved foreign exchange reserves for Pakistan

Import Cost Implications

While favorable for remittances, the elevated AED PKR rate increases import costs for Pakistani businesses. Companies importing goods from the UAE face higher expenses for both luxury items and essential commodities, impacting profit margins and consumer prices.

Trade Balance Considerations

The AED’s US Dollar peg indirectly affects Pakistan’s trade dynamics. Higher exchange rates can strain Pakistan’s trade balance with the UAE and increase debt servicing costs for USD or AED-denominated obligations.

UAE Economic Strength Drives Dirham Stability

Diversified Economic Foundation

The UAE’s transition from oil dependency to economic diversification supports Dirham strength. Key growth sectors include:

Technology and Innovation : Fintech and digital economy initiatives

: Fintech and digital economy initiatives Renewable Energy : Solar and clean energy investments

: Solar and clean energy investments Trade and Logistics : Dubai and Abu Dhabi as regional hubs

: Dubai and Abu Dhabi as regional hubs Tourism and Hospitality : Sustained visitor growth

: Sustained visitor growth Financial Services: Banking and investment sector expansion

Monetary Policy Excellence

The Central Bank of the UAE’s prudent monetary management maintains the Dirham’s credibility. Conservative fiscal policies, robust regulatory frameworks, and strategic foreign exchange reserves support currency stability.

International Investment Attraction

World Bank reports highlight the UAE’s success in attracting foreign direct investment. Advanced infrastructure, business-friendly regulations, and political stability make the Emirates a preferred investment destination, supporting AED demand.

AED PKR Exchange Rate Outlook

Economic analysts suggest Pakistan should focus on export competitiveness and monetary stability to manage PKR volatility against the Dirham. Strengthening bilateral trade relationships and promoting Pakistani exports to the UAE could help balance the exchange rate dynamics.

Recommendations for Stakeholders

Exporters : Leverage current rates for competitive pricing

: Leverage current rates for competitive pricing Importers : Consider hedging strategies for cost management

: Consider hedging strategies for cost management Remittance Recipients : Optimize transfer timing for maximum value

: Optimize transfer timing for maximum value Investors: Monitor rate trends for UAE-Pakistan investment opportunities

Today’s stable AED to PKR exchange rate at 77.57 reflects the underlying economic strengths of both currencies’ issuing nations. While the UAE’s diversified economy and dollar-pegged Dirham provide stability, Pakistan’s floating Rupee responds to domestic and international economic pressures. Understanding these dynamics helps businesses, investors, and expatriates make informed financial decisions in the UAE-Pakistan economic corridor.

Exchange rates fluctuate throughout the day. Always consult current financial sources for real-time AED PKR rates before making currency transactions.