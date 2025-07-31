Dubai, July 31, 2025 – The UAE Dirham (AED) has climbed to 77.12 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today at 7:06 PM PKT, reflecting a modest increase of 0.06 PKR from yesterday’s rate of 77.06 PKR, as confirmed by verified data from trusted financial sources tracking interbank and open market rates.

This uptick follows a robust performance in June, when the AED gained 0.81 PKR, rising from 76.44 PKR at the month’s start to 77.25 PKR by its close, peaking at 77.6111 PKR on July 1, 2025. The Dirham’s sustained strength highlights the United Arab Emirates’ innovative economic strategies and its prominent role as a global financial leader.

Currency Overview: AED and PKR

The UAE Dirham (AED), the official currency of the United Arab Emirates since 1973, is pegged to the US Dollar at a fixed rate of 3.6725 AED to 1 USD, as regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE. This fixed peg ensures the AED’s reliability, making it a trusted currency for international trade and investment across the UAE’s seven emirates. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), Pakistan’s official currency since 1948, operates as a floating currency under the State Bank of Pakistan’s oversight, subject to fluctuations driven by domestic economic factors, global market trends, and geopolitical developments.

Economic Effects on Pakistan: Balancing Remittances and Trade

Today’s rise in the AED-PKR exchange rate further influences the economic relationship between the UAE and Pakistan. For the millions of Pakistani expatriates in the UAE, the stronger Dirham amplifies remittance values, which reached $717.2 million in June 2025, according to State Bank of Pakistan data, solidifying the UAE as Pakistan’s second-largest remittance source after Saudi Arabia. These funds are essential, boosting household incomes and driving economic activity in regions like Punjab and Sindh. However, the higher exchange rate increases the cost of importing goods from the UAE, from luxury products to essential goods, creating challenges for Pakistani businesses and consumers. The AED’s US Dollar peg may further strain Pakistan’s trade balance and elevate debt servicing costs for loans in USD or AED. Economic experts suggest Pakistan focus on enhancing export growth and stabilizing the PKR to address these pressures.

UAE’s Economic Dynamism Fuels Dirham’s Strength

The UAE’s economic strength is driven by its strategic shift from oil reliance to a diversified economy, with significant investments in technology, sustainable energy, and thriving trade and tourism sectors in hubs like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Supported by rigorous fiscal policies and state-of-the-art infrastructure, the UAE ranks among the world’s top economies, attracting substantial foreign investment, as noted in World Bank reports. The Central Bank of the UAE’s diligent management ensures the Dirham’s dependability, reinforcing its status as a trusted currency for global trade. This economic vision sustains the AED’s value, as evidenced by today’s increase.