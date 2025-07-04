UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- July 4, 2025

Dubai, July 4, 2025 – The UAE Dirham (AED) is trading at 77.31 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today at 6:16 PM PST, unchanged from yesterday’s rate of 77.31 PKR.

This stability follows a strong performance in June, during which the AED appreciated by 0.81 PKR, rising from 76.44 PKR at the start of the month to 77.25 PKR by its close. The Dirham’s consistent strength reflects the United Arab Emirates’ robust economic policies and its established position as a global financial powerhouse.

The UAE’s economic resilience is driven by its strategic diversification from oil dependency, with significant investments in technology, renewable energy, and thriving trade and tourism sectors in cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. These efforts, combined with prudent fiscal management and the development of cutting-edge infrastructure, have positioned the UAE as a magnet for global investment.

The UAE Dirham’s stability, pegged to the US Dollar, continues to make it a reliable currency for international trade and investment, reinforcing the UAE’s status as a regional economic leader.

Today’s steady AED-PKR exchange rate maintains the economic dynamics between the UAE and Pakistan. For the millions of Pakistani expatriates in the UAE, the strong Dirham enhances the value of remittances, which reached $754.2 million in May 2025, making the UAE the second-largest source of remittances for Pakistan after Saudi Arabia. These funds provide critical financial support to families and bolster local economies in Pakistan.

However, the elevated exchange rate increases the cost of importing goods and services from the UAE, posing challenges for Pakistani businesses and consumers reliant on Emirati products, from luxury goods to essential commodities.

As the AED is pegged to the US Dollar at a fixed rate, its strength could further strain Pakistan’s trade balance and raise the cost of servicing debts denominated in USD or AED. Pakistani policymakers may need to prioritize strategies like enhancing export competitiveness and stabilizing the PKR to address these economic pressures.

The UAE Dirham (AED), adopted as the official currency of the United Arab Emirates in 1973, is pegged to the US Dollar at a fixed rate of 3.6725 AED to 1 USD, ensuring its reliability and stability in global markets. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), Pakistan’s official currency since 1948, operates as a floating currency, subject to fluctuations driven by domestic economic conditions, global market trends, and geopolitical developments.