UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- July 7, 2025

Dubai, July 7, 2025 – The UAE Dirham (AED) is trading at 77.31 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today at 5:05 PM PST, unchanged from yesterday’s rate of 77.31 PKR.

This continued stability follows a strong performance in June, during which the AED appreciated by 0.81 PKR, rising from 76.44 PKR at the start of the month to 77.25 PKR by its close.

The UAE Dirham’s steady value underscores the United Arab Emirates’ robust economic policies and its prominent role as a global financial hub.

1 UAE Dirham= 77.31 Pakistani Rupee

The UAE’s economic strength is rooted in its strategic diversification from oil dependency, with substantial investments in technology, renewable energy, and vibrant trade and tourism sectors in cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

These initiatives, supported by disciplined fiscal management and world-class infrastructure, have positioned the UAE as a leading destination for global investment. The Dirham’s stability, anchored by its peg to the US Dollar, reinforces its reliability for international trade and commerce, cementing the UAE’s reputation as an economic powerhouse in the region.

Today’s consistent AED-PKR exchange rate sustains the economic interplay between the UAE and Pakistan. For the millions of Pakistani expatriates working in the UAE, the strong Dirham significantly boosts the value of remittances, which amounted to $754.2 million in May 2025, making the UAE a key contributor to Pakistan’s remittance inflows, second only to Saudi Arabia. These funds play a vital role in supporting families and stimulating local economies across Pakistan. However, the elevated exchange rate continues to raise the cost of importing goods and services from the UAE, posing challenges for Pakistani businesses and consumers reliant on Emirati products, ranging from luxury items to essential commodities.

Given the AED’s peg to the US Dollar, its sustained strength may further pressure Pakistan’s trade balance and increase the cost of servicing debts denominated in USD or AED. This dynamic emphasizes the need for Pakistani policymakers to implement measures, such as strengthening export sectors and addressing currency volatility, to mitigate these economic challenges.

The UAE Dirham (AED), adopted as the official currency of the United Arab Emirates in 1973, is pegged to the US Dollar at a fixed rate of 3.6725 AED to 1 USD, ensuring its stability and reliability in global markets. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), Pakistan’s official currency since 1948, operates as a floating currency, subject to fluctuations influenced by domestic economic conditions, global market trends, and geopolitical developments.