Dubai, July 8, 2025 – The UAE Dirham (AED) is trading at 77.39 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today at 6:19 PM PST, marking a slight increase of 0.08 PKR from yesterday’s rate of 77.31 PKR.

This uptick follows a robust performance in June, during which the AED gained 0.81 PKR, rising from 76.44 PKR at the start of the month to 77.25 PKR by its close. The Dirham’s continued strength highlights the United Arab Emirates’ solid economic policies and its prominent position as a global financial hub.

1 UAE Dirham= 77.39 Pakistani Rupee

The UAE’s economic resilience is driven by its strategic diversification from oil dependency, with significant investments in technology, renewable energy, and thriving trade and tourism sectors in cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. These efforts, bolstered by prudent fiscal management and state-of-the-art infrastructure, have established the UAE as a leading destination for global investment. The Dirham’s stability, anchored by its peg to the US Dollar, reinforces its reliability for international trade and commerce, solidifying the UAE’s status as a regional economic powerhouse.

Today’s rise in the AED-PKR exchange rate further shapes the economic dynamics between the UAE and Pakistan. For the millions of Pakistani expatriates working in the UAE, the stronger Dirham enhances the value of remittances, which reached $754.2 million in May 2025, making the UAE the second-largest source of remittances for Pakistan after Saudi Arabia. These funds provide critical support to families and stimulate local economies across Pakistan.

However, the higher exchange rate increases the cost of importing goods and services from the UAE, posing challenges for Pakistani businesses and consumers reliant on Emirati products, from luxury goods to essential commodities. As the AED is pegged to the US Dollar at a fixed rate, this upward movement may further strain Pakistan’s trade balance and elevate the cost of servicing debts denominated in USD or AED. Pakistani policymakers may need to focus on strategies, such as boosting export competitiveness and stabilizing the PKR, to address these economic pressures.

The UAE Dirham (AED), adopted as the official currency of the United Arab Emirates in 1973, is pegged to the US Dollar at a fixed rate of 3.6725 AED to 1 USD, ensuring its stability and reliability in global markets. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), Pakistan’s official currency since 1948, operates as a floating currency, subject to fluctuations driven by domestic economic conditions, global market trends, and geopolitical developments.