Karachi/Dubai, July 9, 2025: The UAE Dirham (AED) continues to trade at 77.39 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today at 5:34 PM PKT, holding steady at the same rate as yesterday. This resilience follows a significant rise in June, when the AED advanced by 0.81 PKR, moving from 76.44 PKR at the beginning of the month to 77.25 PKR by its end. The Dirham’s consistent performance underscores the United Arab Emirates’ forward-thinking economic policies and its pivotal role as a global financial leader.

UAE’s Economic Resilience Fuels Dirham’s Strength

The UAE’s economic dynamism is driven by its strategic pivot from oil dependency to a diversified economy, with substantial investments in technology, renewable energy, and flourishing trade and tourism sectors in cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. These efforts, supported by meticulous financial oversight and world-class infrastructure, have established the UAE as a prime destination for global investment. The Dirham’s reliability, tethered to the US Dollar, enhances its appeal in international markets, solidifying the UAE’s status as a powerhouse of economic innovation and stability.

1 UAE Dirham= 77.39 Pakistani Rupee

Economic Impact on Pakistan

Today’s stable AED-PKR exchange rate continues to shape the economic ties between the UAE and Pakistan. For the millions of Pakistani expatriates working in the UAE, the strong Dirham significantly boosts the value of remittances, which reached $754.2 million in May 2025, making the UAE Pakistan’s second-largest remittance source after Saudi Arabia. These funds serve as a critical economic lifeline, enhancing household incomes and stimulating local markets across Pakistan. However, the elevated exchange rate raises the cost of importing goods from the UAE, posing challenges for Pakistani businesses and consumers reliant on Emirati products, ranging from luxury items to essential goods. As the AED is pegged to the US Dollar, its strength may further pressure Pakistan’s trade balance and increase the cost of servicing debts tied to USD or AED. Pakistani policymakers are urged to focus on strengthening export sectors and stabilizing the PKR to address these economic challenges.

Currency Profiles: AED and PKR

The UAE Dirham (AED), established as the official currency of the United Arab Emirates in 1973, is pegged to the US Dollar at a fixed rate of 3.6725 AED to 1 USD, ensuring its dependability and stability in global markets. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), Pakistan’s official currency since 1948, operates as a floating currency, vulnerable to fluctuations driven by domestic economic conditions, global market trends, and geopolitical developments.