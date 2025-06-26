UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- June 26, 2025

Dubai, June 26, 2025 – The UAE Dirham (AED) continues its upward trajectory against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), trading at a steady 77.24 PKR as of today, unchanged from yesterday. Over the course of June, the AED has appreciated by 0.81 PKR, rising from 76.44 PKR at the month’s start, reflecting the strength of the UAE’s economic policies and its resilient financial framework.

1 UAE Dirham = 77.24 Pakistani Rupees

The UAE’s prudent economic strategies, including diversification from oil dependency, robust fiscal management, and a thriving tourism and trade sector, have bolstered the Dirham’s stability and growth. Strategic investments in technology, renewable energy, and global trade hubs like Dubai and Abu Dhabi have solidified the UAE’s position as a regional economic powerhouse, contributing to the Dirham’s steady performance on the global stage.

This rise in the AED’s value has significant implications for Pakistan’s economy. For Pakistani expatriates in the UAE, the stronger Dirham means higher remittances in PKR, boosting household incomes and local economies in Pakistan. However, it also increases the cost of imports from the UAE, potentially affecting businesses reliant on Emirati goods and services. The exchange rate movement underscores the need for Pakistani policymakers to address currency volatility to maintain economic balance.

The UAE Dirham (AED), the official currency of the United Arab Emirates since 1973, is pegged to the US Dollar at a fixed rate of 3.6725 AED to 1 USD, ensuring its stability in international markets. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), Pakistan’s official currency since 1948, floats against major currencies and is influenced by domestic economic conditions and global market trends.