Dubai, June 27, 2025 – The UAE Dirham (AED) continues to trade steadily against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) at 77.24 PKR as of today, maintaining its value from yesterday.

Throughout June, the AED has appreciated by 0.81 PKR, climbing from 76.44 PKR at the beginning of the month, a testament to the UAE’s robust economic policies and financial stability.

The UAE’s forward-thinking economic strategies, including diversification beyond oil, significant investments in technology, renewable energy, and global trade hubs like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, have fortified the Dirham’s strength. These policies, coupled with prudent fiscal management, have positioned the UAE as a beacon of economic resilience, ensuring the Dirham’s consistent performance in global markets.

1 UAE Dirham = 77.24 Pakistani Rupees

The sustained strength of the AED has profound implications for Pakistan’s economy. For the millions of Pakistani expatriates working in the UAE, the higher exchange rate boosts the value of remittances sent home, providing a significant economic lifeline for families and contributing to local commerce in Pakistan. However, this also raises the cost of importing goods and services from the UAE, potentially straining Pakistani businesses and consumers reliant on these imports. The stronger Dirham could further impact Pakistan’s trade balance, increasing the cost of debt servicing for loans denominated in AED or USD, to which the Dirham is pegged. Pakistani policymakers may need to address these challenges through measures to stabilize the PKR and enhance export competitiveness to counterbalance the economic pressures.

The UAE Dirham (AED), the official currency of the United Arab Emirates since 1973, is pegged to the US Dollar at a fixed rate of 3.6725 AED to 1 USD, ensuring its stability in international markets. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), Pakistan’s official currency since 1948, operates as a floating currency, subject to fluctuations driven by domestic economic conditions and global market dynamics.