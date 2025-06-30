UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- June 30, 2025

Dubai, June 30, 2025: The UAE Dirham (AED) continues its consistent performance in terms of the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), where today it is trading at 77.25 PKR, same as it was at the closing rate last week. Of particular interest, the AED has appreciated by 0.81 PKR since the start of June, when it was quoted at 76.44 PKR.

This stability stems from the strong economic policies of the UAE and financial discipline.

UAE’s visionary economic policies, such as oil diversification, massive investments in technology, renewable energy, and international trade centers like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, have strengthened the Dirham’s stability. These decisions combined with sound fiscal policy have made the UAE an economic model of resilience, making the Dirham perform consistently in international markets.

1 UAE Dirham = 77.25 Pakistani Rupees

The consistent strength of the AED has dramatic implications for the economy of Pakistan. For the millions of Pakistani expatriates laboring in the UAE, the increased exchange rate increases the purchasing power of remittances going home, serving as an important economic lifeline for families and driving local commerce in Pakistan. But this also translates into a higher cost of importing UAE goods and services, which may put pressure on Pakistani firms and consumers who depend on such imports. The stronger Dirham may in fact affect Pakistan’s trade balance further, making it more expensive to service debts for UAE Dirham or USD-denominated loans, to which the Dirham is pegged. Pakistani policymakers would be required to meet these challenges with actions to stabilize the PKR and promote export competitiveness to offset the economic stresses.

The UAE Dirham (AED), the official currency of the United Arab Emirates since 1973, is pegged to the US Dollar at a fixed rate of 3.6725 AED to 1 USD, ensuring its stability in international markets. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), Pakistan’s official currency since 1948, operates as a floating currency, subject to fluctuations driven by domestic economic conditions and global market dynamics.