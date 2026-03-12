UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – March 12, 2026

Karachi / Dubai, March 12, 2026 — The UAE Dirham (AED) is currently quoted at 76.10 Pakistani Rupees in the open market today, a fractional softening of 0.01 PKR from recent trading levels. The pair stays firmly within the tight 76.00–76.50 corridor that has defined the exchange rate for most of the past four months, offering the predictability Pakistani expatriates and their families have come to rely on.

The anchor keeping the Dirham steady

The Dirham’s calm behaviour stems from its fixed peg to the US Dollar at 3.6725 AED per USD — a policy unchanged since 1997 that continues to provide strong protection against volatility. The Pakistani Rupee, while floating, has been supported by steady foreign reserves and reliable remittance flows, helping it hold ground against the AED. Today’s rate of 76.10 PKR per AED reflects this ongoing balance, serving as a dependable reference point for daily transfers and longer-term planning.

Iran war adds pressure on Pakistan’s economy

The ongoing Iran conflict has triggered sharp rises in global energy prices and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, pushing Pakistan’s monthly oil import bill toward $600 million and forcing emergency austerity measures. Fuel prices have jumped sharply (petrol now at PKR 321+ per litre), adding strain on households and businesses. Despite this external shock, the AED-PKR rate has remained relatively stable, with the Dirham’s peg providing a buffer while Pakistan’s remittances from the UAE continue to act as a key lifeline.

Real support for Pakistani households

For the more than 1.5 million Pakistanis working in the UAE, today’s rate means each dirham sent home converts to 76.10 PKR. Monthly remittances from the UAE regularly exceed $700 million, so even small daily movements add up to meaningful help for families covering school fees, medical bills, groceries, utility payments, and other essentials in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and beyond. These funds remain a vital economic bridge, helping millions manage daily life amid the added pressures from the Iran war.

Today’s Quick Snapshot

Current Rate : 1 AED = 76.10 PKR

7-day high: 76.50 PKR

30-day average: ~76.35 PKR

2025 high (July): 77.61 PKR

2025 low (Jan): 75.44 PKR

Most forecasts see the AED-PKR pair staying between 76.00 and 77.00 through the first half of 2026, with the central tendency around 76.30–76.70 by March–April. The UAE’s continued diversification into technology, renewables, logistics and tourism, combined with Pakistan’s remittance strength and reserve accumulation, is expected to keep volatility moderate despite the Iran war fallout.

