UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – March 13, 2026

Karachi / Dubai, March 13, 2026 — The UAE Dirham (AED) is currently quoted at 76.06 Pakistani Rupees in the open market today, holding virtually flat with only fractional movement from yesterday’s close. The pair remains anchored in the very narrow 76.00–76.50 corridor that has dominated trading for the past several months, continuing to provide the calm, predictable conversion that Pakistani expatriates and their families have come to rely on.

The quiet strength behind the stability

The Dirham’s dependable nature is powered by its fixed peg to the US Dollar at 3.6725 AED per USD — a policy that has stood firm since 1997 and still acts as a strong buffer against sudden volatility. The Pakistani Rupee, while floating, has been quietly supported by healthy foreign reserves and consistent remittance inflows, helping it maintain balance against the AED. Today’s rate of 76.06 PKR per AED reflects this ongoing equilibrium, offering a reliable and slightly more favorable conversion for everyday transfers and longer-term planning.

Real support reaching Pakistani households

With more than 1.5 million Pakistanis working in the UAE — from construction sites to corporate offices — today’s rate means each dirham sent home now converts to 76.06 PKR. Monthly remittances from the UAE regularly exceed $700 million, so even the smallest daily movement adds up to meaningful assistance for families covering school fees, medical expenses, groceries, utility bills, and other essentials in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and beyond. These funds remain a crucial economic lifeline, helping millions manage daily life amid ongoing regional and global pressures.

Today’s Quick Snapshot

Current Rate : 1 AED = 76.06 PKR

: 1 AED = 76.06 PKR Change: Stable / minor softening

7-day high: 76.50 PKR

30-day average: ~76.30 PKR

2025 high (July): 77.61 PKR

2025 low (Jan): 75.44 PKR

2026 Outlook

Most market forecasts continue to see the AED-PKR pair trading between 75.80 and 77.00 through the first half of 2026, with the central range around 76.10–76.60 by March–April. The UAE’s ongoing diversification into technology, renewables, logistics and tourism, combined with Pakistan’s remittance strength and reserve accumulation, is expected to keep volatility moderate despite external pressures such as the ongoing Iran conflict and its impact on regional energy prices.

