UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- March 18, 2026

KARACHI – March 18, 2026: The UAE Dirham (AED) rate today in Pakistan showed a steady trend as the currency market continued its mid-week operations on Wednesday.

According to the latest interbank data, the UAE Dirham is trading at approximately 76.03 Pakistani Rupees, maintaining the stability observed in recent sessions.

In the open market, the AED to PKR exchange rate is being quoted at a buying rate of 76.10 and a selling rate of 76.80 at major exchange companies in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

This exchange rate is a vital update for the millions of Pakistani expatriates residing in the United Arab Emirates who regularly send remittances to support their families and contribute to the national economy.

Financial experts attribute the current stability of the Dirham to the Pakistani Rupee’s consistent performance against a basket of major currencies and the State Bank of Pakistan’s effective management of foreign exchange reserves.

For those planning business trips or travel to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, staying informed about the latest Dirham price in Pakistan is essential for getting the best conversion value.

While the market has remained relatively calm with only minor fluctuations, analysts keep a close eye on regional economic developments and trade volumes that could impact the rate.

As always, the public is advised to use authorized banking channels and licensed exchange houses for all currency transactions to ensure security and compliance with legal requirements.