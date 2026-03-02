UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – March 2, 2026

Karachi/Dubai- March 2, 2026 – The UAE Dirham (AED) has softened further to 76.06 Pakistani Rupees today in the open market, down 0.04 PKR from the previous close, according to live interbank and open-market feeds. This brings the pair to its lowest level in recent weeks, continuing the calm, gradual easing pattern that has been in place since late 2025.

The anchor that keeps things steady

The Dirham’s dependable behaviour is powered by its fixed peg to the US Dollar at 3.6725 AED per USD — a policy that has remained unchanged since 1997 and continues to act as a strong shield against sharp volatility. The Pakistani Rupee, while floating, has been quietly supported by solid foreign reserves and consistent remittance inflows, helping it hold its ground against the AED. Today’s rate of 76.06 PKR per AED captures this ongoing balance, offering a trustworthy and slightly more favorable conversion for everyday transfers and longer-term planning.

Real help for Pakistani families

With more than 1.5 million Pakistanis living and working in the UAE — from construction sites to corporate offices — today’s rate means each dirham sent home now converts to 76.06 PKR. Monthly remittances from the UAE regularly exceed $700 million, so even a 4-paisa daily gain adds up to meaningful assistance for families covering school fees, medical expenses, groceries, utility bills, and other essentials in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and beyond. These funds remain a vital economic lifeline, helping millions manage daily life and invest in a better tomorrow.

Today’s Quick Snapshot

: 1 AED = 76.06 PKR Change: −0.04 PKR (−0.05%)

7-day high: 76.50 PKR

30-day average: ~76.35 PKR

2025 high (July): 77.61 PKR

2025 low (Jan): 75.44 PKR

2026 Outlook

Market projections indicate the AED-PKR pair will likely stay between 76.00 and 77.00 through the first half of 2026, with most estimates pointing to 76.30–76.70 by March–April. The UAE’s ongoing diversification into technology, renewables, logistics and tourism, combined with Pakistan’s reserve buildup and remittance stability, is expected to keep volatility very low.