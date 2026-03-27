UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – March 27, 2026

Dubai / Karachi, March 27, 2026 – The UAE Dirham (AED) is trading at 76.02 Pakistani Rupees today in the open market, showing a further gentle softening of 0.08 PKR from recent levels. This marks one of the lowest points seen in the past four months and continues the gradual easing trend that has been in place since late 2025.

The Dirham’s value remains anchored by its fixed peg to the US Dollar at 3.6725 AED per USD — a policy unchanged since 1997 that continues to provide strong protection against sharp volatility. The Pakistani Rupee, while floating, has been quietly gaining ground thanks to:

Steady foreign exchange inflows

Consistent remittance support (UAE remains the #2 source after Saudi Arabia)

Gradual improvement in external account balances

Today’s rate of 76.02 PKR per AED reflects this ongoing rebalancing, giving a dependable and slightly more favorable conversion for cross-border transfers.

Real relief for Pakistani families in the UAE

For the estimated 1.5 million Pakistanis working across the Emirates, every dirham sent home today converts to 76.02 PKR — delivering a small but real increase in purchasing power. A worker earning 4,000 AED now remits approximately 304,080 PKR instead of ~304,400 PKR at higher rates — an extra ~320 rupees per salary. When multiplied across hundreds of thousands of households, this adds tens of millions of rupees each month that help cover school fees, medical expenses, groceries, utility bills, and other essentials in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and beyond.

Today’s Quick Snapshot

Open Market Rate : 1 AED = 76.02 PKR

: 1 AED = 76.02 PKR Change: −0.08 PKR (−0.10%)

7-day high: 76.50 PKR

30-day average: ~76.30 PKR

2025 high (July): 77.61 PKR

2025 low (Jan): 75.44 PKR

2026 Outlook

Most forecasts see the AED-PKR pair staying between 75.80 and 77.00 through the first half of 2026, with the central tendency around 76.10–76.60 by Q2. The UAE’s ongoing diversification into technology, renewables, logistics and tourism, combined with Pakistan’s remittance stability and reserve accumulation, should keep volatility low.