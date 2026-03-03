UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – March 3, 2026

Karachi/Dubai- March 3, 2026 – The UAE Dirham (AED) has eased further to 76.09 Pakistani Rupees today in the open market, down a small 0.01 PKR from the previous close, according to live interbank and open-market rates. This continues the calm, gradual softening trend that has been underway since late 2025, keeping the pair near the lower boundary of its familiar 76.00–76.50 trading range.

The anchor that keeps things predictable

The Dirham’s steady nature comes from its fixed peg to the US Dollar at 3.6725 AED per USD — a longstanding policy since 1997 that continues to act as a strong shield against sudden volatility. The Pakistani Rupee, while floating, has been quietly supported by solid foreign reserves and consistent remittance inflows, helping it maintain balance against the AED. Today’s rate of 76.09 PKR per AED reflects this ongoing equilibrium, giving a dependable and slightly more favorable conversion for everyday transfers and longer-term planning.

Real support reaching Pakistani families

With more than 1.5 million Pakistanis working and living in the UAE — from construction sites to corporate offices — today’s rate means each dirham sent home now converts to 76.09 PKR. Monthly remittances from the UAE regularly exceed $700 million, so even a 1-paisa daily improvement adds up to real assistance for families covering school fees, medical bills, groceries, utility payments, and other essentials in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and beyond. These funds remain a vital economic lifeline, helping millions manage daily life and invest in a better future.

Today’s Quick Snapshot

Current Rate : 1 AED = 76.09 PKR

7-day high: 76.50 PKR

30-day average: ~76.35 PKR

2025 high (July): 77.61 PKR

2025 low (Jan): 75.44 PKR

2026 Outlook

Market projections suggest the AED-PKR pair will likely stay between 76.00 and 77.00 through the first half of 2026, with most estimates pointing to 76.30–76.70 by March–April. The UAE’s ongoing diversification into technology, renewables, logistics and tourism, combined with Pakistan’s reserve buildup and remittance stability, is expected to keep volatility very low.

A calm, dependable figure that quietly keeps delivering value to millions of families spanning the UAE and Pakistan.