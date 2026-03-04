UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- March 4, 2026

Karachi / Dubai, March 4, 2026 – The UAE Dirham (AED) closed at 76.06 Pakistani Rupees today in the open market, down 0.04 PKR from yesterday’s level. This brings the pair to its lowest daily close since mid-September 2025 and continues the gradual softening trend that has unfolded over the past four months.

What’s behind today’s move?

Market participants highlight three main drivers:

Persistent strength in the Pakistani Rupee supported by higher foreign exchange inflows and improved external account sentiment

Reduced demand for AED in the open market during the early March liquidity cycle

Mild global USD softening after dovish commentary from several major central banks

Even after today’s decline, the Dirham remains up roughly 0.62 PKR (+0.8%) year-to-date compared with the early-2025 average of ~75.44 PKR, though it has shed about 1.55 PKR (−2.0%) from the mid-2025 peak of 77.61 PKR.

Tangible benefit for expat households

For the estimated 1.5 million Pakistanis working in the UAE, today’s rate means every dirham sent home now converts to 76.06 PKR — delivering a small but real increase in purchasing power. A worker earning 4,000 AED now remits approximately 304,240 PKR instead of ~304,400 PKR at higher rates — an extra ~160 rupees per salary. Across hundreds of thousands of households, this adds tens of millions of rupees each month that help cover school fees, medical expenses, groceries, utility bills, and other essentials in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and beyond.

Today’s Quick Numbers

Open Market Rate : 1 AED = 76.06 PKR

: 1 AED = 76.06 PKR Change: −0.04 PKR (−0.05%)

7-day high: 76.50 PKR

30-day average: ~76.30 PKR

2025 high (July): 77.61 PKR

2025 low (Jan): 75.44 PKR

2026 Outlook

Most analysts continue to project the AED-PKR pair to trade between 75.80 and 77.00 through the first half of 2026, with the central tendency around 76.20–76.70 by Q2. The UAE’s ongoing diversification into technology, renewables, logistics and tourism, combined with Pakistan’s remittance stability and reserve accumulation, should keep volatility moderate.

A quiet but meaningful drop that quietly puts more rupees into the pockets of families back hom