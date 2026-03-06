UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- March 6, 2026

Karachi / Dubai, March 6, 2026 — The UAE Dirham (AED) closed at 76.06 Pakistani Rupees in the open market today, virtually unchanged from yesterday’s level and remaining firmly anchored in the narrow 76.00–76.50 PKR range that has been the dominant trading zone for the past several months.

Why the rate stays so calm

The Dirham’s legendary stability comes from its fixed peg to the US Dollar (1 USD = 3.6725 AED), a policy that has been rock-solid since 1997 and continues to act as a strong shield against volatility. The Pakistani Rupee, while floating, has been supported by:

Solid foreign exchange reserves

Consistent and growing remittance inflows (UAE remains the #2 source after Saudi Arabia)

Gradual improvement in external account balances

Today’s rate of 76.06 PKR per AED reflects this ongoing equilibrium, providing a dependable and slightly more favorable conversion for cross-border transfers.

Small but real gain for expat households

For the estimated 1.5 million Pakistanis in the UAE, every dirham sent home today converts to 76.06 PKR — adding a few extra paisas to every transfer. Monthly remittances from the UAE regularly exceed $700 million, so even tiny daily gains compound into meaningful support for families covering school fees, medical costs, groceries, utility payments, and other essentials in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and beyond.

Today’s Quick Snapshot

Open Market Rate : 1 AED = 76.06 PKR

: 1 AED = 76.06 PKR Change: Stable / minor softening

7-day high: 76.50 PKR

30-day average: ~76.30 PKR

2025 high (July): 77.61 PKR

2025 low (Jan): 75.44 PKR

2026 Outlook

Most forecasts continue to see the AED-PKR pair trading between 75.80 and 77.00 through the first half of 2026, with the central tendency around 76.20–76.70 by Q2. The UAE’s ongoing diversification into technology, renewables, logistics and tourism, combined with Pakistan’s remittance stability and reserve accumulation, should keep volatility moderate.

A quiet, steady number that quietly keeps delivering value to millions of families spanning the UAE and Pakistan.