UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- May 15, 2025

Karachi, May 15, 2025 – The UAE Dirham (AED) exchange rate held firm against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) at 76.71 PKR in the open market, according to recent currency market updates.

This stability stems from a period of calm in the AED-PKR exchange rate, supported by consistent remittance flows and stable economic conditions in Pakistan and the UAE.

AED-PKR Exchange Rate Valuation Process

The UAE Dirham’s value against the Pakistani Rupee is shaped by market dynamics and central bank policies. The AED is fixed to the US Dollar at roughly 3.67 AED per USD, a peg upheld by the UAE Central Bank since 1997. This tie links the Dirham’s fluctuations to the US Dollar, bolstered by the UAE’s robust oil economy and diverse investments.

1 UAE DIRHAM = 76.71 PAKISTANI RUPEES

Conversely, the PKR operates under a managed float, driven by supply and demand in the forex market, with occasional interventions by the State Bank of Pakistan to curb volatility. Key factors like foreign reserves, trade balance, inflation, and remittances—such as the $3.1 billion from the UAE in February 2025—shape the PKR’s value.

The AED-PKR rate is determined daily through interbank and open market rates. Banks and exchange houses set buying rates at 76.71 PKR and selling rates around 77.25 PKR, reflecting a slight premium for sellers. Rates are typically updated at 8:00 AM Pakistan Standard Time and may shift during the day based on market conditions.

Impact of Stability

The AED’s steady rate at 76.71 PKR significantly affects Pakistan and its UAE-based expatriates. For over two million Pakistani workers in the UAE, stable rates ensure reliable remittance values, supporting family investments in Pakistan. This stability also aids businesses trading in food, textiles, and construction materials between the nations by reducing currency risks.

For Pakistan’s economy, a stable AED-PKR rate bolsters remittance inflows, a vital component of foreign exchange reserves. Analysts attribute this balance to robust trade, strong reserves, and minimal speculative pressure. The UAE remains a key financial lifeline for Pakistan, with remittances helping stabilize the PKR. However, the PKR’s managed float exposes it to domestic challenges like inflation and trade deficits. Currency experts suggest that while the AED-PKR rate is currently stable, traders and investors should monitor global oil prices and geopolitical events that could affect the US Dollar and, by extension, the Dirham.

Overview of AED and PKR

The UAE Dirham, introduced in 1973 to replace the Qatar and Dubai Riyal, is the UAE’s official currency, issued by the UAE Central Bank and divided into 100 fils. Denoted by AED,” its peg to the US Dollar ensures stability, backed by the UAE’s oil wealth, sound fiscal policies, and role as a global trade hub. It is widely used across all seven emirates, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and popular tourist destinations.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), established in 1947, is Pakistan’s currency, subdivided into 100 paise and symbolized by “₨” or “Rs.” Issued by the State Bank of Pakistan, it operates under a controlled float, making it sensitive to domestic factors like inflation, trade deficits, and reserves. Remittances from the UAE significantly influence its stability. The AED’s fixed rate of 76.71 PKR reflects strong Pakistan-UAE economic ties through trade and remittances. While the AED benefits from its US Dollar peg, the PKR’s value hinges on Pakistan’s broader economic health. The stable rate offers confidence to expatriates and businesses, but vigilance is advised as external and internal factors could shape future trends.