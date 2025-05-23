UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- May 23, 2025

Karachi, 23 May 2025 – UAE Dirham (AED) open market foreign exchange rate is 76.44 PKR against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) based on the latest currency market figures.

This stability is due to a quiet period for AED-PKR exchange, underpinned by stable money transfers and sound economic conditions in Pakistan and the UAE.

AED-PKR Exchange Rate Analysis Procedure

The UAE Dirham value against the Pakistani Rupee is dictated by market forces and central bank intervention. The Dirham is fixed against the US Dollar at around 3.67 AED/USD, a system adopted by the UAE Central Bank in 1997. The fixed exchange rate maintains the Dirham’s value in parity with the US Dollar, supported by the UAE oil economy and efforts to diversify into other sectors.

1 UAE DIRHAM = 76.44 PAKISTANI RUPEES

However, the PKR value is managed by a floating exchange rate mechanism. Foreign exchange demand and supply basically dictate the mechanism. The State Bank of Pakistan intervenes occasionally to dampen volatility. Remittances, foreign reserves, trade balances, and inflation, particularly the $3.1 billion that arrived in February 2025 from the UAE, also affect the value of the PKR.

The daily AED to PKR exchange rate is calculated using the interbank and open market exchange rate. Banks and currency exchange firms quote the buying rate at 76.67 PKR and the selling rate at around 77.25 PKR with a nominal extra charge for sellers. This is updated daily at 8:00 AM Pakistan Standard Time and may fluctuate throughout the day based on the market.

Impact of Stability

The UAE Dirham fixed exchange rate of 76.44 PKR has profound implications for Pakistan and Pakistanis employed in the UAE. For over two million Pakistanis employed in the UAE, the fixed exchange rate provides them with the confidence to remit money to their relatives in Pakistan, which is a relief to family businesses in Pakistan. It benefits trading companies importing and exporting food, textiles, and building materials between Pakistan and the UAE by reducing currency risks.

For the Pakistani economy, a stable AED-PKR exchange rate ensures smooth remittances, which are crucial for the foreign exchange reserves. Experts inform us that such stability is brought about by sound trading behavior, solid reserves, and minimal speculative pressure. The UAE is a strong source of economic support for Pakistan, and remittances play a significant role in stabilizing the PKR. Managed floating of the PKR, though, makes it susceptible to domestic considerations such as inflation and trade deficits. Currency experts caution that while the AED-PKR rate is stable at present, investors and traders should continue to be cautious about potential volatility in global oil prices and geopolitical tensions impacting the US Dollar and thus the Dirham.

Summary of AED and PKR

UAE Dirham was launched in 1973 to displace Qatar and Dubai Riyal as the UAE official currency, printed and distributed by the UAE Central Bank and divided into 100 fils. Symbolically abbreviated as AED, its US Dollar peg is secured by the UAE’s wealth of oil, prudent fiscal policies, and position as an international trade center. Dirham is used extensively throughout the seven emirates, major centers such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and other tourist destinations. Pakistani Rupee has been in circulation since 1947. It is the currency of Pakistan and it is divided into 100 paise, denoted by “₨” or “Rs.” It is issued by the State Bank of Pakistan and it functions on a controlled floating regime. That is, it varies based on various factors like inflation, trade deficits, and available reserves. Remittances from home to the UAE are very vital in the stability of the PKR. An exchange rate of 76.67 PKR per 1 AED shows that the country’s economy is stable.