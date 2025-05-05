UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- May 5, 2025

Dubai/Karachi – May 5, 2025 – The UAE Dirham (AED) and the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) have a stable exchange rate on Monday.

The AED/PKR exchange rate is firmly at 76.48, indicating the stability of the PKR against the Dirham continues. This achievement is a testament to the UAE’s strong economic base and effective financial policies.

1 UAE Dirham= 76.48 Pakistani Rupees

This steady rate minimizes financial uncertainty for most Pakistani expatriates in the UAE.

Their remittances support the economy of Pakistan, with the stable exchange rate promoting long-term stability. The stable rate also encourages trade between the two nations, allowing industries in both Pakistan and the UAE to plan and conduct business smoothly.

Currency Valuation: A Tale of Two Systems

The rate of AED/PKR is established in the foreign exchange market, where the currencies are traded.

UAE Dirham (AED): The AED is fixed at approximately 3.67 AED per 1 USD. This peg offers a solid foundation, correlating the value of the Dirham to the world’s reserve currency leader. Consequently, the stability of the Dirham directly depends on the global performance of the US Dollar.

Pakistani Rupee (PKR): PKR has a managed floating exchange rate regime. Even though it is value-determined by market forces, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) regulates it.