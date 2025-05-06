UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- May 6, 2025

Dubai/Karachi – May 6, 2025 – The UAE Dirham (AED) has appreciated mildly against Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today, the AED went up to 76.55 against PKR against yesterday’s rate of 76.48 PKR.

The AED/PKR exchange rate today in the open market reflects the strength of the UAE Dirham against the Pakistani Rupee. This is a result of the UAE’s solid economic foundation and the sound financial policies.

1 UAE Dirham= 76.55 Pakistani Rupees

This consistent rate reduces economic uncertainty for the majority of Pakistani expatriates in the UAE.

Their remittances keep the economy of Pakistan afloat, with the stable exchange rate ensuring long-term stability. The stable rate also facilitates trade between the two countries, enabling industries in both Pakistan and the UAE to plan and do business hassle-free.

Currency Valuation: A Tale of Two Systems

The exchange rate of AED/PKR is set in the foreign exchange market where the currencies are traded.

UAE Dirham (AED): The AED is pegged at around 3.67 AED to 1 USD. The peg provides a stable basis, linking the value of the Dirham to the world’s reserve currency leader. The stability of the Dirham thus hangs entirely on the international performance of the US Dollar.

Pakistani Rupee (PKR): PKR follows a managed floating exchange rate regime. Although market forces determine its value, it is regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today