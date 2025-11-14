AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Nov. 14, 2025

KARACHI/DUBAI – The UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate registers at PKR 76.44 on Friday, November 14, 2025, approaching the record low territory and concluding the trading week with sustained Rupee strength. This favorable positioning delivers advantages for cross-border financial activities as the weekend approaches.

Today’s rate of 76.44 PKR edges remarkably close to the historical low of 76.4225 PKR set on November 12, showcasing persistent strength in Pakistan’s currency. The interbank market shows rates at Rs. 77.80, while today’s mid-market rate reflects tighter spreads and improved liquidity conditions.

Open market rates stand at approximately Rs. 76.67 for buying and Rs. 76.77 for selling, demonstrating the narrow differential between various trading channels. The six-month average remains at 76.9052 PKR, placing today’s rate significantly beneath this benchmark and underscoring advantageous conditions for the Pakistani currency.

Currency Profiles: Two Distinct Frameworks

UAE Dirham: The Central Bank of the UAE preserves a fixed peg at 3.6725 AED per US Dollar since 1997, delivering exceptional stability. More than 1.5 million Pakistanis work across the UAE in various sectors, creating substantial remittance channels that support Pakistan’s economy. The Dirham has appreciated +1.54% year-to-date against the Rupee, reflecting Pakistan’s currency challenges while the UAE’s diversified economy continues attracting investment.

Pakistani Rupee: Functioning under a managed float framework, the Rupee responds to trade balance shifts, foreign exchange reserve movements, inflation pressures, and remittance inflows. Recent strength approaching record favorable levels indicates enhanced monetary oversight and effective policy implementation despite persistent inflation and external debt challenges.

Valuation Determinants

Inflation Gaps: Pakistan’s elevated inflation compared to the UAE’s near-zero inflation persistently diminishes the Rupee’s purchasing capacity, necessitating State Bank interventions through monetary policy adjustments and interest rate modifications.

Energy Price Impact: Global oil valuations affect both economies asymmetrically—strengthening the UAE as an exporter while straining Pakistan as an importer, creating persistent pressure on Pakistan’s trade balance and foreign exchange reserves.

Remittance Channels: The UAE functions as Pakistan’s second-largest remittance provider after Saudi Arabia. Thousands of Pakistani travelers and pilgrims pass through the UAE monthly, with their travel, hotel, and shopping expenses fluctuating based on the exchange rate. Steady inflows strengthen currency stability and enhance foreign exchange reserves.

Trade Deficits: Pakistan imports substantial quantities of fuel, machinery, and consumer goods from the UAE, generating ongoing Dirham requirements balanced by robust remittance inflows that help stabilize the currency.

2025 Performance Analysis

The year experienced notable volatility, with rates touching a floor of 75.817 PKR on January 10 and climbing to a ceiling of 79.868 PKR on March 10. The 2025 average rests at 76.698 PKR, positioning today’s rate of 76.44 beneath this benchmark and representing a +0.89% AED/PKR increase for the year.

The highest exchange rate in 2025 was reached on July 14 when 1 AED was worth 77.7964 PKR. The lowest exchange rate occurred on November 12 at 76.4225 PKR. Over the past 180 days, rates peaked at 77.735 PKR on July 21 and bottomed at 76.276 PKR on August 3, with an average of 77.073 PKR.

Monthly figures reveal January ranged 75.817-75.957 Pakistani Rupee, March averaged 76.424 PKR (range: 76.111-79.868), April averaged 76.405 PKR (range: 76.235-76.532), May averaged 76.751 PKR (range: 76.495-77.041), and June averaged 77.068 PKR (range: 76.710-77.543).

Stakeholder Effects

Expatriate Workers: At 76.44 PKR, an individual earning 5,000 AED monthly can transfer roughly PKR 382,200 to Pakistan, delivering reliable household support. The stable rate approaching record favorable levels offers consistency for family budgets addressing education, healthcare, and living costs. When the Rupee strengthens, families receive slightly fewer PKR per Dirham, though the rate remains historically favorable.

Business Entities: Importers gain substantially from the advantageous rate through decreased expenses for UAE merchandise including electronics, machinery, and consumer goods. If the Rupee strengthens further against the Dirham, import costs decline, potentially moderating inflation pressures. Exporters experience minor competitiveness modifications, though overall stability enables planning and curtails currency exposure.

Travelers: Pakistani nationals visiting the UAE discover 1,000 AED translating to PKR 76,440—sustaining affordable travel expenses at historically favorable territory. Their travel, hotel, and shopping costs benefit from the strong Rupee positioning.

Market Projections

The rate’s placement approaching record favorable territory indicates persistent Rupee fortitude as the week concludes. Pakistan’s continuing economic restructuring and reliable remittance streams bolster the favorable positioning, although obstacles from debt servicing and import necessities remain present.

Economic indicators suggest continued range-bound trading, with the rate likely maintaining the PKR 75.80 to PKR 77.00 corridor assuming stable conditions and consistent policy implementation.

Week-End Overview

Current Rate: 76.44 Pakistani Rupee per AED on Friday, November 14, 2025

76.44 Pakistani Rupee per AED on Friday, November 14, 2025 Position: Approaching record low of 76.4225 PKR (November 12)

Approaching record low of 76.4225 PKR (November 12) Open Market: Rs. 76.67 buying, Rs. 76.77 selling

Rs. 76.67 buying, Rs. 76.77 selling Interbank Rate: Rs. 77.80

Rs. 77.80 Year Performance: +1.54% Dirham appreciation, +0.89% AED/PKR climb

+1.54% Dirham appreciation, +0.89% AED/PKR climb 2025 Spectrum: Floor of 75.817 PKR (January 10), ceiling of 79.868 PKR (March 10)

Floor of 75.817 PKR (January 10), ceiling of 79.868 PKR (March 10) Annual Average: 76.698 PKR—today’s rate favorably positioned beneath benchmark

76.698 PKR—today’s rate favorably positioned beneath benchmark 180-Day Average: 77.073 PKR—today’s rate shows significant improvement

Today’s rate of 76.44 PKR demonstrates sustained week-end strength, with the Rupee preserving gains approaching record favorable territory. The consistent positioning rewards remittance beneficiaries, importers, and travelers participating in cross-border activities connecting Pakistan and the UAE as the trading week concludes.

Disclaimer: Exchange rates fluctuate across channels. Confirm current rates with authorized dealers before transactions.