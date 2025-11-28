AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate – Nov. 28, 2025

DUBAI/KARACHI: The UAE Dirham (AED) is trading at 76.39 Pakistani Rupees today, a subtle dip of 0.01 PKR from yesterday, according to live interbank and open-market data. This marks a 0.009% change, continuing a gentle softening trend from the recent high of 76.4985 PKR over the past 30 days. Compared to the 30-day low of 76.3859 PKR, the Dirham remains resilient, reflecting broader market stability.

The Dirham’s value is anchored by its fixed peg to the US Dollar (1 USD = 3.6725 AED), providing exceptional consistency versus the freely floating Pakistani Rupee. On the PKR side, bolstered foreign reserves and steady remittances have helped maintain relative steadiness this quarter.

Over 1.5 million Pakistanis working across the Emirates will find each dirham sent home converting to a bit more rupees. Even a 1-paisa daily gain accumulates when monthly remittances from the UAE exceed $700 million.

The UAE advantage continues

Diversification into tech, logistics, tourism, and renewables — supported by investor-friendly policies and infrastructure booms — keeps the Dirham among the world’s steadiest currencies and the UAE a prime hub for Pakistani talent.

Quick look at the currencies

– AED (UAE Dirham) – Launched 1973 | Pegged to USD

– PKR (Pakistani Rupee) – Launched 1948 | Free float

Today’s rate: 1 AED = 76.39 PKR

A quiet but beneficial slide for expats wiring funds home.