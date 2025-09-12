Karachi/Dubai, September 12, 2025: The UAE Dirham (AED) remains stable at 76.67 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on Friday, unchanged from yesterday’s rate, as confirmed by trusted financial sources monitoring interbank and open market rates.

This consistency by AED follows a dynamic year, with the AED peaking at 77.32 PKR on August 12 and a strong June gain of 0.81 PKR, rising from 76.44 PKR to 77.25 PKR, and hitting a high of 77.6111 PKR on July 1, 2025. The Dirham’s resilience reflects the United Arab Emirates’ robust economic framework and its position as a global financial leader.

Currency Dynamics: AED-PKR Trends and Historical Context

The UAE Dirham, adopted in 1973 as the UAE’s official currency, is pegged to the US Dollar at a fixed rate of 3.6725 AED to 1 USD, managed by the Central Bank of the UAE. This peg ensures the AED’s reliability, making it a trusted currency for global trade across the UAE’s seven emirates, from Dubai’s bustling markets to Abu Dhabi’s cultural hubs. The Pakistani Rupee, Pakistan’s currency since 1948, is a floating currency under the State Bank of Pakistan’s oversight, influenced by domestic economic shifts, global market trends, and geopolitical factors. Today’s rate of 76.67 PKR holds steady after yesterday’s stability, sitting above the year’s low of 76.44 PKR in June but below the August peak of 77.32 PKR. This marks a 0.3% gain from June’s starting point, indicating sustained Dirham strength despite recent leveling off.

Economic Impacts on Pakistan: Trade and Remittances

Today’s AED-PKR rate of 76.67 PKR continues to shape the economic ties between the UAE and Pakistan, balancing opportunities with challenges. For the 1.5 million Pakistani expatriates in the UAE, the steady Dirham sustains remittance values, which reached $717.2 million in June 2025, per State Bank of Pakistan data, reinforcing the UAE as Pakistan’s second-largest remittance source after Saudi Arabia. These funds are vital, supporting household needs like education, healthcare, and daily expenses in regions like Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, boosting local economies. However, the rate, though lower than September 8’s 77.25 PKR, keeps import costs for UAE goods—such as electronics and textiles—elevated, challenging Pakistani businesses and consumers amid inflation. The AED’s US Dollar linkage further impacts Pakistan’s trade deficit and debt servicing costs for USD or AED loans. Economists suggest Pakistan leverage this stability to enhance exports, diversify trade, and strengthen the PKR for long-term growth.

UAE’s Economic Strength Underpins Dirham’s Stability

The UAE’s economic vitality drives the Dirham’s consistent performance. Its pivot from oil dependency to a diversified economy—encompassing technology, renewable energy, and thriving tourism and trade in Dubai and Abu Dhabi—attracts significant foreign investment, as noted in World Bank reports. The Central Bank of the UAE’s rigorous oversight ensures the Dirham’s dependability, solidifying its role in global commerce. Today’s stability at 76.67 PKR on September 12, 2025, reflects the UAE’s ability to maintain economic confidence in a fluctuating global market.