Dubai, September 2, 2025 – The UAE Dirham (AED) remains steady at 76.72 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today, unchanged from yesterday’s rate of 76.72 PKR, as confirmed by trusted financial sources tracking interbank and open market rates.

This stability follows a strong June, when the AED gained 0.81 Pakistani Rupee, rising from 76.44 PKR to 77.25 PKR by month’s end, peaking at 77.6111 PKR on July 1, 2025. The Dirham’s consistent performance underscores the United Arab Emirates’ forward-thinking economic policies and its pivotal role as a global financial hub. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s ongoing flood crisis, with over 800 lives lost and 1.2 million people affected, intensifies the economic challenges tied to this exchange rate.

The UAE Dirham, established in 1973 as the UAE’s official currency, is pegged to the US Dollar at a fixed rate of 3.6725 AED to 1 USD, managed by the Central Bank of the UAE. This peg ensures the AED’s reliability, making it a trusted choice for global trade and investment across the UAE’s seven emirates, from Dubai’s vibrant markets to Abu Dhabi’s cultural landmarks. In contrast, the Pakistani Rupee, Pakistan’s currency since 1948, is a floating currency under the State Bank of Pakistan’s oversight, vulnerable to fluctuations driven by domestic economic pressures, global market trends, and geopolitical events. The 2025 floods, devastating provinces like Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan, further strain the PKR’s stability, with economic losses potentially reaching $50 billion.

Today’s AED-PKR rate of 76.72 PKR maintains the economic bond between the UAE and Pakistan, offering both opportunities and challenges amid the flood crisis. For the millions of Pakistani expatriates in the UAE, the robust Dirham boosts remittance values, which hit $717.2 million in June 2025, per State Bank of Pakistan data, making the UAE Pakistan’s second-largest remittance source after Saudi Arabia. These funds are critical for flood-affected families in regions like Punjab and Sindh, supporting essentials like food, shelter, and healthcare. However, the elevated exchange rate sustains high import costs for UAE goods, such as electronics and essential commodities, putting additional strain on Pakistani businesses and consumers grappling with flood-related losses and inflation. The AED’s tie to the US Dollar further exacerbates Pakistan’s trade deficit and debt servicing costs for USD or AED loans. Economists urge Pakistan to boost exports, diversify trade, and stabilize the PKR to address these pressures, especially as flood recovery demands significant resources.

The UAE’s economic strength continues to drive the Dirham’s stability. Its shift from oil dependency to a diversified economy, with heavy investments in technology, renewable energy, and thriving tourism and trade in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, attracts significant foreign capital, as noted in World Bank reports. The Central Bank of the UAE’s rigorous oversight ensures the Dirham’s dependability, reinforcing its role in global trade. This resilience supports the AED’s steady performance at 76.72 PKR today.

Pakistan’s flood crisis, driven by heavy monsoon rains, glacial lake outbursts, and cross-border water releases from India, has claimed over 800 lives, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reporting over 400 deaths and Punjab evacuating 1 million people. Karachi’s urban flooding and Gilgit-Baltistan’s glacial lake outbursts, including a 7-km-long lake in Ghizer district, worsen the crisis. The NDMA has evacuated 24,000 people and set up 300+ relief camps, while organizations like Alkhidmat provide aid. Climate change, amplifying monsoon rains by 15%, and systemic issues like poor urban planning and budget cuts to climate initiatives exacerbate the disaster, highlighting the need for resilient infrastructure and global climate finance.