Karachi/Dubai, September 25, 2025: The UAE Dirham (AED) has dipped to 76.60 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today, marking a slight decline of 0.02 PKR from yesterday’s rate of 76.62 PKR, as confirmed by trusted financial sources tracking interbank and open market movements.

This adjustment follows a robust June, when the AED surged by 0.81 PKR, rising from 76.44 PKR to 77.25 PKR and reaching a high of 77.6111 PKR on July 1, 2025. The Dirham's subtle retreat reflects minor market shifts, yet its overall strength underscores the United Arab Emirates' resilient economic framework and its status as a global financial leader.

The AED-PKR rate is shaped by a combination of fixed and floating currency systems. The UAE Dirham is firmly pegged to the US Dollar at 3.6725 AED per USD, a policy established by the Central Bank of the UAE since 1997 to ensure stability and attract global capital. This peg ties the Dirham’s value to USD fluctuations, driven by US Federal Reserve decisions, oil market trends, and the UAE’s trade surplus. The Pakistani Rupee, however, floats on the open market, its value molded by supply-demand forces, influenced by Pakistan’s export-import balance, foreign reserves, inflation rates, and geopolitical stability. Today’s rate of 76.60 PKR per AED on September 25, 2025, indicates a minor Dirham softening, reflecting market adjustments and providing a balanced indicator for financial transactions.

UAE’s Strategic Economic Policies: A Model of Stability

The UAE’s economic vitality underpins the Dirham’s resilience, fueled by innovative policies that enhance its global standing. Shifting from oil dependency, the nation has invested in pioneering sectors like artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and tourism, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi emerging as economic powerhouses. The UAE Vision 2031 champions fiscal innovation, business-friendly regulations, and infrastructure development, attracting over $20 billion in foreign investment in 2025, per World Bank estimates. The Central Bank’s proactive oversight, supported by substantial reserves and inflation controls, shields the Dirham from volatility. This strategic approach sustains the currency’s value at 76.60 PKR today, reinforcing the UAE’s reputation as a pillar of economic strength.

Impact on Pakistani Expats in UAE and Their Families

For the 1.5 million Pakistani expatriates thriving in the UAE, today’s AED rate of 76.60 PKR offers a slight remittance boost compared to yesterday’s 76.62 PKR. These workers, engaged in construction, retail, and professional roles, remitted $717.2 million in June 2025, per State Bank of Pakistan data, establishing the UAE as Pakistan’s second-largest remittance source after Saudi Arabia. The modest Dirham dip translates to a few extra rupees per dirham, enhancing family support in Pakistan for education, healthcare, and housing in regions like Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, invigorating local economies and poverty alleviation. However, the rate still elevates costs for importing UAE goods—such as electronics and food—challenging Pakistani consumers amid inflationary trends.

Brief Introduction to AED and PKR

The UAE Dirham (AED), introduced in 1973, is the official currency of the United Arab Emirates, divided into 100 fils, and denoted as د.إ. Its US Dollar peg reflects the UAE’s oil legacy and diversified growth. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), launched in 1948, is Pakistan’s official currency, split into 100 paisa, symbolized as ₨. It floats on the market, influenced by economic policies and global factors, serving a population exceeding 240 million.