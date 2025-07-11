Karachi/Dubai, July 11, 2025 – The UAE Dirham (AED) is currently at 77.46 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today at 8:47 PM PKT, marking a slight fall of 0.01 PKR from last night’s rate of 77.47 PKR, as per data pooled from sound fiscal sources following interbank and open market rates.

This minor correction is after a strong performance in June, where the AED gained 0.81 PKR, going up from 76.44 PKR at the beginning of the month to 77.25 PKR at its close. The Dirham’s consistent strength reflects the United Arab Emirates’ well-designed economic policies and its commanding position as an international financial hub.

1 UAE Dirham= 77.46 Pakistani Rupee (PKR)

Currency Profiles: AED and PKR

The UAE Dirham (AED), introduced as the official United Arab Emirates currency in 1973, is fixed at a rate of 3.6725 AED for every 1 USD, a policy maintained by the UAE Central Bank to provide stability and credibility to international markets. With this fixed peg, investors and traders are able to foresee expectations, thereby solidifying the AED’s credibility. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), which has been the official currency of Pakistan since 1948, is a floating currency and subject to variations based on the domestic economic policies, international market trends, and geopolitical considerations, as overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan.

Economic Impact on Pakistan

The marginal decrease in the AED-PKR exchange rate today provides a minute relief for Pakistani firms importing from the UAE, decreasing costs slightly compared to yesterday. But the Dirham’s overall strength, fueled by June’s strong gains, keeps influencing Pakistan’s economic environment. For the millions of Pakistan’s expatriate population residing in the UAE, the strong AED supports remittance values, which hit $754.2 million in May 2025, as per the State Bank of Pakistan, and ranked the UAE as the second-largest source of remittances after Saudi Arabia. These inflows are the backbone of economic stability, maintaining support for families and local markets in Pakistan. At the same time, the high exchange rate raises import bills for Emirati products, from luxuries to commodities, putting Pakistani businesses and consumers to test. The peg of AED to the US Dollar further complicates Pakistan’s trade balance by increasing the cost of debt servicing on USD or AED loans. Experts suggest Pakistani policymakers focus on strengthening export sectors and implementing monetary measures to stabilize the PKR, mitigating these pressures.

UAE’s Economic Expertise Fuels Dirham’s Resilience

The UAE’s economic prowess, built on decades of strategic diversification, drives the Dirham’s consistent performance. Beyond reliance on oil, the UAE has made significant investments in technology, renewable energy, and booming trade and tourism industries, most notably in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as reflected in its place among the world’s leading economies according to the World Bank. Bolstered by prudent fiscal policies and first-rate infrastructure, the UAE is a foreign investor draw, bolstering the Dirham’s credibility. The prudent supervision by the Central Bank of the UAE safeguards the currency’s stability and ensures it is a reliable means for international trade and investment.