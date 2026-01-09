AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Today – 9 Jan. 2026

Karachi/Dubai, January 09, 2026 – The UAE Dirham (AED) is trading at 76.25 Pakistani Rupees today, down a tiny 0.01 PKR from yesterday’s close, according to live interbank and open-market rates.

This keeps the pair in its familiar late-2025/early-2026 comfort zone of 76.20–76.50 PKR, where it has spent most of the last three months.

Why the pair barely moves

The Dirham’s famous stability comes from its fixed peg to the US Dollar (1 USD = 3.6725 AED), a policy that has been rock-solid since 1997. Meanwhile, the Pakistani Rupee continues to benefit from healthy foreign reserves and strong remittance flows, preventing any sharp movement against the AED.

Small but real gain for Pakistani families

For the 1.5 million Pakistanis working in the UAE, today’s rate means each dirham sent home converts to 76.25 PKR— adding a few extra paisas to every transfer. When monthly remittances from the UAE routinely exceed $700 million, even the smallest daily gain turns into meaningful support for families covering school fees, medical expenses, and daily needs in Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Today’s Quick Snapshot

– 1 AED = 76.25 PKR (January 09, 2026)

– Change: −0.01 PKR (−0.01%)

– 7-day high: 76.50 PKR

– 30-day average: 76.40 PKR

– 2025 high (July): 77.61 PKR

– 2025 low (Jan): 75.44 PKR

2026 Outlook

Most analysts expect the AED-PKR pair to remain between 76.00 and 77.00 through the first quarter of 2026, with the majority of projections clustering around 76.60–76.90 by March. UAE’s ongoing diversification and Pakistan’s reserve buildup should continue to keep volatility very low.

Today’s rate: 1 AED = 76.25 PKR

A calm, steady number that quietly helps millions of families across Pakistan.