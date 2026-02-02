AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Today- Feb. 2, 2026

Karachi/Dubai- February 2, 2026: The UAE Dirham has snapped a two-day dip, surging 38 paisas to Rs 76.54 against the Pakistani Rupee in early inter-bank and open-market trade, forex dealers told Business Finance Desk.

1. Dollar surge: hotter-than-expected US PCE inflation data pushed the greenback to a six-week high; the AED’s 3.67 peg followed suit.

2. Weekend remittance rush: UAE banks report 18 % higher wire volumes as expats lock in rates before the 3-day private-sector break.

3. PKR supply bulge: month-end import payments worth $450 million drained Rupee liquidity, widening the AED/PKR spread.

The rebound wipes out yesterday’s 76.16 low and re-aligns the pair with the 76.30–76.80 corridor that has dominated 2026 so far.

Instant gain for families

A Dubai taxi driver sending 2,500 AED home today pockets Rs 191,350—Rs 950 more than Thursday—enough to buy a month of groceries in Multan or pay a semester fee for a government college in Islamabad. Monthly flows from the UAE are now tracking $760 million, State Bank data shows, keeping Pakistan’s current-account deficit in check.

UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee quick glance

Today (30 Jan): 76.54 PKR

Daily change: +0.38 PKR

2026 high: 76.54 PKR (today)

2026 low: 76.16 PKR (29 Jan)

YTD gain: 1.46 %

“With Brent holding above $79 and US payrolls next week, the Dirham could test 76.80 before mid-February,” says Sara Qureshi, currency strategist at Emirates Forex. “On the flip side, any fresh Saudi or Chinese deposit could pull the pair back to 76.00.”

Remitters should compare live quotes before the UAE market closes at 3 PM GST; spreads narrow ahead of the weekend but widen once Dubai banks reopen Sunday.

The AED’s dollar peg delivers another 38-paisa gift to Pakistani wallets today. Lock in 76.54 while it lasts—bookmark our live AED to PKR tracker and use the built-in calculator to see exactly how many Rupees your next transfer will deliver.