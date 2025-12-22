AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Dec. 22, 2025

UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate edged up to Rs 76.32 on Monday, 22 December 2025, adding 2 paisas from Sunday’s close of Rs 76.30, interbank and open-market data show.

The modest bounce keeps the AED/PKR pair inside the tight 76.30–76.50 corridor that has dominated late-2025 trading.

Why the Dirham is rising today

1. Renewed US-dollar strength after upbeat American jobs data trimmed recession bets.

2. Year-end salary cycle in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah lifting routine AED demand.

3. Stable PKR sentiment as State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) foreign-exchange reserves stay above the $10 billion comfort line.

Year-to-date, the Emirati currency has still gained 1.2 % (88 paisas) versus the Rupee, climbing from January’s average of 75.44 to today’s 76.32, despite retreating from the 2025 peak of 77.61 touched in July.

Remittance boost for families

For the 1.6 million Pakistanis living in the UAE, every dirham counts. A labourer sending home 4,000 AED today nets approximately 305,280 PKR—enough to cover a semester of private-school fees or three months of household groceries in Lahore, Karachi or Peshawar. The UAE remains Pakistan’s second-largest remittance corridor, pumping $700–750 million into the country each month, SBP statistics reveal.

AED to PKR at a glance

Today (22 Dec): 76.32 PKR

7-day high: 76.50 PKR

30-day average: 76.38 PKR

2025 high: 77.61 PKR (July)

2025 low: 75.44 PKR (January)

2026 forecast

Forex analysts polled by Emirates Forex see the AED/PKR rate trading between 76.00 and 77.00 during Q1 2026. A move toward 76.80 is possible if Brent crude rebounds above $80, while a dip to 75.80 could emerge if Pakistan’s reserves swell beyond $12 billion on continued IMF and friendly-nation inflows.

The UAE Dirham remains one of the most stable currencies for overseas Pakistanis. Today's 2-paisa gain is tiny, but the reliability of the pegged dirham—backed by Abu Dhabi's oil wealth and Dubai's tourism boom—continues to serve as a financial lifeline for millions of homes across Pakistan.