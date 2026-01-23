AED to PKR: UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- 23 Jan. 2026

UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate strengthened to Rs 76.54 on Thursday, 23 January 2026, climbing 22 paisas from last month’s close of Rs 76.32, according to live interbank and open-market feeds.

The fresh uptick pushes the AED/PKR pair toward the upper end of its established 76.30–76.80 trading band, offering improved returns for remittance senders.

What’s driving the Dirham higher?

Renewed dollar momentum following hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve, reinforcing the AED’s peg to the greenback.

Robust seasonal demand as UAE employers disburse annual bonuses and end-of-service benefits ahead of Ramadan 2026 preparations.

Cautious PKR sentiment despite Pakistan’s reserves holding near $11 billion, as import payments for energy and machinery pressure the Rupee.

Year-to-date, the Emirati currency has now advanced 1.46% versus the Rupee, building on 2025’s 1.2% annual gain. The pair remains below July 2025’s peak of 77.61 PKR, but today’s level marks the highest rate since early November 2025.

Enhanced support for families back home

For Pakistan’s 1.6 million-strong diaspora in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, the stronger Dirham translates directly into greater purchasing power. A construction worker remitting 3,500 AED today receives approximately 267,890 PKR—Rs 770 more than a month ago—sufficient to cover utility bills, school supplies or medical consultations for extended families in Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The UAE maintains its position as Pakistan’s second-largest remittance source, channeling $725 million monthly on average, State Bank of Pakistan data confirms. January typically sees 12-15% higher inflows due to bonus season, injecting critical liquidity into Pakistan’s external account ahead of quarterly debt obligations.

Dirham to Pakistani Rupee snapshot

Today (23 Jan): 76.54 PKR

Monthly change: +0.22 PKR

2026 high: 76.54 PKR (today)

2025 high: 77.61 PKR (July)

2025 low: 75.44 PKR (January)

2026 outlook

Currency strategists at Gulf Forex Research anticipate the AED/PKR pair to consolidate between 76.20 and 77.00 through Q1 2026. Upside toward 76.90 is achievable if oil prices stabilize above $78 per barrel, while a retreat to 75.90 could follow if Pakistan secures additional Saudi or Chinese deposit pledges boosting reserves beyond $13 billion.