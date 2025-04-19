UAE DPM Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed to arrive Pakistan tomorrow

Islamabad: The deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will undertake a two-day official visit to Pakistan starting tomorrow.

According to the Foreign Office, this high-level visit reflects the deep-rooted, fraternal relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

It also underscores the two countries’ shared commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson said Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will undertake an official visit to Pakistan from 20-21 April 2025.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda, Ambassador Olivier J. P Nduhungirehe will also be visiting Pakistan from Monday.

He is undertaking two-day visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE Faisal Tirmizi said that the bilateral trade between Pakistan and the UAE exceeded US$10.9 billion in the fiscal year 2023–24, including both in goods and services.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), he also disclosed that remittances from the Pakistani community in the UAE reached $6.7 billion in 2024, which are expected to surpass $7 billion in 2025.

“These figures reflect not only the strength of our economic partnership, but also the vital role played by the Pakistani diaspora in supporting the national economy,” the ambassador stated.

According to Ambassador Tirmizi, goods trade in 2023–24 reached $8.41 billion, with Pakistan’s exports rising by 41.06 percent to $2.08 billion, while imports from the UAE declined by 14.45 percent to $6.33 billion, resulting in a 28.28 percent reduction in the trade deficit. In the services sector, total trade stood at $2.56 billion, marking a 20.54 percent year-on-year increase.