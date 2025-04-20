web analytics
UAE DPM to arrive in Pakistan on official visit today

TOP NEWS

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan is undertaking a two-day official visit to Pakistan from today.

This high-level visit reflects the deep-rooted, fraternal relations between Pakistan and the UAE, and underscores the two countries’ shared commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.

During the visit, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan will meet Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

The meeting will particularly focus on trade and investment, energy cooperation, regional security and people-to-people linkages.

The visiting dignitary will also meet Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and will reaffirm the shared vision for peace and prosperity in the region.

The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest and concern.

It will further cement the longstanding Pak-UAE ties and contribute to deepening bilateral engagements in diverse fields, benefiting the peoples of both countries.

