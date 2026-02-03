UAE 'rolls over' $2bln Pakistan loan for a month

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has extended the rollover of a $2 billion loan to Pakistan for a further one month, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to sources, Pakistan has renewed its request to the UAE for the rollover of a total of $3 billion for a longer period.

The $2 billion loan had matured last month, while another $1 billion tranche is due to mature in July.

Sources said Pakistan has once again asked the UAE to roll over the loans for one year. Under the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, Pakistan is required to secure the rollover of $12 billion in external loans during the current financial year.

The rollover of $3 billion in loans from the UAE is also a key condition of the IMF lending programme, sources added. The UAE currently has deposits worth $3 billion placed with Pakistan’s central bank.

Pakistan has requested that all three tranches of the $3 billion be rolled over, with sources expressing optimism that the amount will eventually be extended for one year.

Under the $7 billion IMF programme, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and China have committed to maintaining their combined $12.5 billion in cash deposits with the SBP at least until the programme expires in September next year.

However, this is the first time the UAE has extended the debt repayment period by only one month, unlike the previous practice of granting one-year extensions. Officials said the situation regarding the tenor and maturity of the debt would become clearer in the coming days.