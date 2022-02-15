UAE Golden Visa: Abu Dhabi’s ADCB offers new innovative scheme

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has announced the launch of a new banking proposition designed exclusively for UAE Golden Visas customers to support their ambitions in emirate.

ADCB has launched this initiative following the signing of a strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO), which was set up by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) to support the emirate’s thriving international community.

ADCB will offer banking products and services that have been designed to meet the unique needs of UAE Golden Visa applicants, who will be able to benefit from mortgages at attractive interest rate. Among other eligibility criteria, ADCB customers can apply for Golden Visa under the Investor category with a minimum of AED 2 million deposit with the Bank.

New ADCB Golden Visa customers will receive exclusive rewards.

“ADCB is proud to be supporting the UAE’s societal and economic objectives by offering exclusive and tailored banking solutions for UAE Golden Visa Customers. This unique segment of customers has ambitious goals and strong ties to the UAE, and we are pleased to be able to offer them a banking service that recognizes and supports their long-term ambitions in the UAE,” said Mohammed Al Jayyash, Group Chief Operations Officer, at ADCB.

ADCB and ADRO have also jointly endorsed the ‘Thrive in Abu Dhabi’ programme, launched earlier last year to boost Golden Visas and open new pathways providing long-term residency for international talent working, creating, studying, excelling and investing in key sectors and specialties in Abu Dhabi.

The historic UAE Golden Visa initiative was launched in 2019 to provide a system for long-term residence visas, enabling foreign nationals to live, work and study in the UAE.

Golden visa – Long-term residence visas in the UAE

In 2019, the UAE implemented a new system for long-term residence visas. The new system enables foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 per cent ownership of their business on the UAE’s mainland. These visas will be issued for 5 or 10 years and will be renewed automatically.

Eligibility for a 10-year visa The following categories are entitled to apply for a 10-year residence visa in the UAE. 1- Investors in public investments of at least AED 10 million

The investment may take many forms such as:

A deposit of at least AED 10 million in an investment fund inside the country

Establishing a company in the UAE with a capital of not less than AED 10 million

Partnering in an existing or a new company with a share value of not less than AED10 million

Having a total investment of not less than AED 10 million in all areas mentioned, on condition that the investment in sectors other than real estate is not less than 60 per cent of the total investment. Conditions Granting a visa is subject to the following conditions:

The amount invested must not be loaned.

The investment should be retained for at least three years.

There should be a financial solvency up to AED 10 million. Visa can be extended to include business partners, on the condition that each partner contributes AED 10 million. The long-term visa can include the spouse and children, as well as one executive director and one advisor. Investors from abroad may apply for a multiple-entry permit for a six-month period. 2-Persons with specialised talents This includes specialised talents and researchers in the fields of science and knowledge such as doctors, specialists, scientists, inventors, as well as creative individuals in the field of culture and art. The visa advantage extends to the spouse and children. All categories are required to have a valid employment contract in a specialised field of a priority in the UAE. Conditions Granting of a golden visa is subject to the following conditions: Scientists must be accredited by Emirates Scientists Council or holders of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Excellence.

Creative individuals in culture and art must be accredited by Ministry of Culture and Youth.

Inventors must obtain a patent of value, which adds to the UAE’s economy. Patents must be approved by Ministry of Economy.

Exceptional talents must be documented by patents or a scientific research published in a world-class journal.

Executives must be owners of a leading and internationally recognized company or holders of a high academic achievement and position.

Doctors and specialists must meet at least two of the following conditions: a Ph. D. degree from one of the top 500 universities in the world (refer to ICA for information)

an award or certificates of appreciation in the field of the applicant’s work

contribution to a major scientific research in the respective field of work

published articles or scientific books in distinguished publications in the respective field of work

membership in an organisation related to the field

a Ph. D. degree, in addition to 10-year professional experience in his field

specialisation in areas of priority to the UAE.

Eligibility for a 5-year visa The following categories are entitled to apply for a 5-year residence visa in the UAE. Investors in a property in the UAEConditions: Granting a visa is subject to the following conditions: The investor must invest in a property of a gross value of not less than AED 5 million.

The amount invested in real estate must not be on loan basis.

The property must be retained for at least three years. 2. Entrepreneurs This category includes those having an existing project with a minimum capital of AED 500,000, or those who have the approval of an accredited business incubator in the country. The entrepreneur is allowed a multi-entry visa for six months, renewable for another six months. The long-term visa includes the spouse and children, a partner and three executives. 3. Outstanding Students This includes: outstanding students with a minimum grade of 95 per cent in public and private secondary schools

university students within and outside the country having a distinction GPA of at least 3.75 upon graduation. Golden visa includes families of the outstanding students.

