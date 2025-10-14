UAE residents can now get Golden Visas across the GCC

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has offered a “Golden Visa” for up to 10 years of duration, to investors, entrepreneurs, professionals, and exceptional talent. It allows one to live, work, and invest without a local sponsor, and most of the visa offers are renewable.

Conversely, the entire Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), has now also offered some form of investor or premium residency program for those living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The UAE’s Golden Visa started the trend, the rest of the region has followed with their own spin on long-term residency.

UAE: Golden Visa Offers

The UAE’s Golden Visa program set the benchmark. Investors, entrepreneurs, professionals, and exceptional talent can get a 5 or 10-year visa, depending on the category, and it’s renewable. No sponsor is needed, and visa holders can also bring their families.

The Golden Visa also permits one to buy ready property worth AED 2 million or more, invest at least AED 2 million in public funds, or invest capital in a UAE-registered company.

The Golden Visa holder can also own a business with annual revenue of AED 1 million or more, or establish a startup with seed capital of at least AED 500,000. Alternatively, a skilled professional with a university degree can qualify by earning at least **AED 30,000 a month.

Golden Visa holders enjoy full business ownership, freedom to work across the UAE, and a sense of permanence rarely available to expats before.

Saudi Arabia: Premium Residency

Saudi Arabia’s Premium Residency (Iqama) is basically its golden visa, which is available as either a renewable yearly option or a permanent one.

The limited-duration permit costs SAR 100,000 annually (about \$26,600). Real estate investors need property worth SAR 4 million (\$1.07 million), while the direct investor track requires committing SAR 7 million (\$1.87 million) and creating a minimum of 10 jobs. The option for Unlimited Duration (Permanent) Residency is also available for a one-time fee of SAR 800,000 (\$213,400).

There’s also a special talent category for researchers, executives, and specialists who meet salary and experience thresholds.

Holders can own property, run businesses, and live without a sponsor—a major shift for a country traditionally reliant on the Kafala system.

Qatar: Property Mandatory for Residency

Qatar has taken a property-first approach. The Residence by Investment program allows foreigners to qualify for residency by buying real estate in approved areas.

Investing $200,000 grants a renewable temporary residence permit. By investing $1 million, one can apply for permanent residency, subject to an annual quota.

Applicants must be over 21, have a clean record, and pass a health check. The residency gives you the right to live and work, own property, and sponsor family members. Processing usually takes four to six weeks.

Bahrain: 10-year Residency

Bahrain’s Golden Residency Visa offers 10 years of residency, renewable indefinitely, and it’s open to several categories.

Requirements include:

* Owning property worth BHD 200,000 (\$530,000).

* Earning at least BHD 2,000 per month as a long-term resident employee who has lived in the country for at least five years.

* Showing a monthly retirement income of BHD 4,000 (\$10,600).

* Being recognized for exceptional talent by a Bahraini authority.

It’s one of the more accessible programs for professionals and retirees already living in the Gulf.

Oman: Golden Visa

Oman’s Investor Residency Program was revamped under Vision 2040 to attract more foreign capital. The 10-year visa (Tier One) requires an investment of OMR 500,000 (about $1.3 million) in property, business equity, or government bonds.

The 5-year residency (Tier Two) is available for a smaller investment of OMR 250,000 ($650,000). Retirees can apply if they have a fixed monthly income of OMR 4,000 or more.

Applicants can include spouses, children, and parents. They also gain rights to own property beyond tourism zones, employ domestic workers, and use fast-track airport lanes.

Why these Programmes Matter

The rise of golden and premium visas across the Gulf signals a big policy shift. The GCC, once reliant on short-term expat labour, is now competing to attract long-term residents, investors, and innovators.

As Brandeis University research points out, these programs give expats a sense of stability in a region where citizenship remains rare. They also let governments diversify revenue, boost investment, and build global talent hubs.

For UAE residents already used to long-term planning in the region, these schemes open new doors. Whether you’re looking for property opportunities in Doha, a business base in Riyadh, or a retirement plan in Muscat, the GCC’s golden visa wave is reshaping what it means to call the region home.