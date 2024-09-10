UAE, India sign MoU for nuclear power cooperation

NEW DELHI: Emirates Nuclear Energy Company and the Nuclear Power Cooperation of India signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday for the maintenance and operations of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, India’s foreign ministry said on X.

This MoU marks the first of its kind between the two nations and was signed during the visit of Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, to India.

This collaboration stems from a 2015 agreement between India and the UAE to explore peaceful uses of nuclear energy, covering areas such as safety, health, agriculture, and science and technology.

The MoU is the culmination of years of dialogue between India and the UAE on nuclear cooperation.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi was hosted earlier in the day by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Moreover, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd also signed a long-term LNG supply agreement.